July 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.
** United Technologies Corp has agreed to sell
industrial businesses of its Hamilton Sundstrand subsidiary to
Carlyle Group LP and BC Partners Ltd for $3.46 billion,
the companies said on Wednesday, a deal that will help fund
United Tech's largest-ever acquisition.
** Toyota Tsusho Corp has agreed to buy a 29.8
percent stake in distribution firm CFAO from French
luxury and retail group PPR and may launch an offer
for the whole company valuing it at 2.3 billion euros ($2.79
billion).
** Thai oil firm PTT Exploration & Production
moved a step closer to finalizing its $1.9 billion takeover of
Cove Energy after securing acceptances for its offer
from 72 percent of shareholders in the Mozambique-focused gas
firm.
**Budget airline Ryanair has asked EU antitrust
regulators to approve its 694 million euros ($841 million)
takeover bid -- its third -- for Ireland's Aer Lingus,
in what could be an uphill battle after an EU veto against a
previous offer.
** The deal for Schlumberger's Wilson distribution
arm ended up costing National Oilwell Varco Inc more
than the $800 million estimated by Schlumberger three months ago
in order to account for its working capital.
** U.S. buyout fund TPG Capital has acquired China
specialty packaging company HCP Holdings Inc from members of the
founding Chen family for about $500 million, a source with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Universal Truckload Services Inc will buy
privately held Linc Logistics Co for $335 million, including
debt, bringing together two companies controlled by trucking
magnate Manuel Moroun.
** Asia's largest low-cost carrier, AirAsia Bhd
has agreed to pay $80 million in cash for full ownership in
Indonesia's Batavia Air, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
** Piper Jaffray Co's Asia executives may buy over
the loss-making unit as the mid-size U.S. investment bank exits
the region after six years, according to a note seen by
Reuters.
** Tunisia's government is to auction off its 25 percent
share in the Tunisiana mobile phone business, which is majority
owned by Kuwaiti telecoms operator Wataniya.
** Oil product distribution firm Greenergy has
bought Britain's Teeside oil storage terminal formerly owned by
the bankrupt refining company Petroplus, it said on
Thursday.
**Berkshire Hathaway's food distribution business
McLane Co on Thursday said it would acquire Meadowbrook Meat Co,
a nationwide distributor to restaurant chains, in a deal that
will substantially increase McLane's size.
** Private equity group Investcorp is
considering the sale of Armacell, a leading maker of insulation
materials, aiming to capitalize on growing investor interest in
energy-efficient products, people familiar with the situation
said.
(Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore)