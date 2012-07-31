(Adds Google)
** Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No. 2 home
improvement chain, has offered to buy Rona Inc for
C$1.8 billion ($1.8 billion), but the struggling Canadian
retailer rejected the bid, saying it is not in best interests of
its shareholders.
** Google Inc said it acquired marketing start-up
Wildfire to help the world's largest Internet search company
expand further into social media. Google paid about $250 million
for the business, according to a person familiar with the deal.
** Greece's fourth-largest lender Piraeus Bank has
halted the sale of its Egyptian subsidiary valued at over $200
million, the bank said without offering reasons for the move.
** Loss-making Dutch IT company Qurius NV, hit by
problems at its German division, said it will sell its
businesses to its France-based partner Prodware for
18.5 million euros ($22.65 million).
** Greece's Alpha Bank said in a bourse filing on
Tuesday that it has made an offer to Credit Agricole
to buy its Greek subsidiary Emporiki but denied a newspaper
report that a deal had been clinched.
