August 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.

** China has approved Hanlong Mining's long-delayed $1.3 billion takeover bid for Australian iron ore developer Sundance Resources, a vote of confidence for a sector grappling with falling prices and weak demand as the global economy cools.

** Devon Energy Corp reported Japan's Sumitomo Corp will take a 30 percent stake in shale acreage Devon controls in the Permian Basin in a $1.4 billion deal. [ID: nL2E8J1275]

** LabCorp said it had no knowledge of buyout plans by private equity firms as reported by Mergermarket, a mergers and acquisitions tracking service, and that it was not in discussions with any firms.

** Life and health insurer Torchmark Corp will buy privately held Family Heritage Life Insurance Co of America for about $218.5 million.

** New Hampshire Thrift Bancshares Inc said it agreed to acquire The Nashua Bank for about $19.4 million.

** Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo on Wednesday quashed market speculation it was interested in buying struggling Finnish cellphone maker Nokia .

** Uzbek company Uzavtosanoat has backed out of plans for a joint venture with German carmaker Daimler AG to manufacture buses in the central Asian country, according to a spokeswoman for Daimler.

** Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, considered the last big prize in the U.S. car rental industry, urged potential buyers to put an end to two-years of fruitless takeover offers by making a compelling bid to settle the matter once and for all.

** Norwegian aluminium firm Norsk Hydro has agreed to sell its Portalex extrusion plant in Cacem, Portugal, to Germany's Bavaria Industriekapital AG for an undisclosed sum, the company said on Wednesday.

** Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave is in talks with Dutch brewer Heineken to extract a higher offer for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB), sources said, in a sign that the battle for the Southeast Asian brewer is set to intensify.

** The takeover of Canadian stock market operator TMX Group by a group of financial institutions has been approved by TMX's shareholders, bringing all of Canada's main securities exchanges under a single umbrella.

** Dun & Bradstreet Corp, a global business information provider, is exploring a sale and has J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse to advise it in the process, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** A majority of the board members of Telenor's Indian mobile phone joint venture have decided to sell the business in an auction, according to an auction notice in a newspaper, which the Norwegian company's partner Unitech Ltd is opposing.

** Deutsche Lufthansa's LSG Sky Chefs has struck a deal with Finnair allowing it to buy shares in the Helsinki-based airline's catering division within the next five years.

** The largest U.S. farming cooperative CHS Inc said on Wednesday that it is buying Brazil's agricultural service provider and grains trader Atman as it carries out plans to expand in the major farming nation. [ID: nL2E8J19MQ]

