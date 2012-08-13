Aug 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.

** Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd said it received a bid from a consortium that includes its chief executive and private equity firm Carlyle Group that values the company at $3.49 billion.

** Tesoro Corp said it would buy BP Plc's refinery in Carson, California, and related assets for about $2.5 billion.

** Google Inc is buying the Frommer's travel guidebooks, the Web search giant's latest move to amass a trove of content that could help its push into the local commerce market.

** Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Bank of America's Merrill Lynch private bank outside the United States, paying 860 million Swiss francs ($882 million) to boost its assets under management by 40 percent and backing the deal with plans to raise 1.19 billion francs in new capital.

** DLF, India's biggest property developer, is closer to meeting its debt reduction target after it agreed to sell its plot of land in Mumbai for 27 billion rupees ($488 million) to Lodha Developers on Monday.

** The private equity arm of Goldman Sachs and American venture capital fund New Enterprise Associates (NEA) jointly invested about $54 million in an Indian healthcare firm, in a long-term bet on growing healthcare spending in the country.

** Big data management company Actian Corp has gone public with a $139 million bid to buy Pervasive Software Inc, which makes software to manage large amounts of data.

** Automaker General Motors Co said in a filing Monday that its GM Financial unit is among the bidders for international operations that auto lender Ally Financial is selling.

** Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PCL raised its stake in Fraser and Neave to 26.2 percent from 24.1 percent to tighten its grip on the drinks and property conglomerate and intensify the fight with Heineken for Asia Pacific Breweries (APB).

** German car parts and tyre maker Continental AG's rubber and plastics division bought the automotive air conditioning business of U.S.-based Parker Hannifin Corp to beef up its overseas automotive operations.

** BlackBerry maker Research In Motion is looking to sell cloud services provider NewBay and some of the other minor assets it recently acquired, as part of a strategic review process, according to a source familiar with the matter.

** The Carlyle Group is to sell UC4 Software, the world's largest independent IT process automation software vendor, to Swedish private-equity firm EQT Partners for an enterprise value of 220 million euros ($271.73 million).

** Tokyo Electron Limited said it will acquire chip-equipment maker FSI International Inc for $252.5 million in cash, to beef up its semiconductor manufacturing offerings.

** British Airways parent International Airlines Group (IAG) may consider taking a stake in its oneworld alliance partner American Airlines, a move that could block any takeover of American by IAG rival Delta.

** Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some, or all, of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.25 billion), according to the Sunday Telegraph.

** Spanish infrastructure firm ACS may sell some of its property portfolio to raise cash, after a series of costly refinancing deals to preserve its stakes in Iberdrola and Hochtief, online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday.

** BlueScope Steel said it will sell half of its ASEAN and North American building products businesses to Nippon Steel Corp for $540 million in cash, as Australia's biggest steelmaker struggles to return to profitability.

** India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has upped the buy-out price for its Israeli unit Taro Pharma by 60 percent, winning over Taro's board and ending a long battle to gain full control of the U.S. listed drugmaker.

** German insurers Allianz and Munich Re are interested in buying the German business of Dutch grid operator TenneT and stand ready to fund much needed upgrades in power transmission, a German newspaper reported on Monday.

** Verint Systems Inc will acquire Comverse Technology Holding Company following spin off of its telecom business for 27.5 million Verint common shares.

** Chefs' Warehouse Inc said it has acquired meat and sea food supplier Michael's Finer Meats LLC to expand its business in the Midwest region.

** HNI Corp said it acquired Indian office furniture company BP Ergo Ltd.

** Synalloy Corp will acquire Palmer of Texas for $25.6 million.

** Yucheng Technologies said it has entered into an agreement with New Sihitech Ltd to go private.

** Parker Hannifin Corp will sell its automotive air conditioning business to Contitech Ag of Germany. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

** Swiss chemical firm Clariant is set to kick off the sale of three business units with combined revenue of $2 billion but may struggele to find a buyer, people with knowledge of the plan said.