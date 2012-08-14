Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday.
** Private equity investor Advent is considering buying a
stake in German books-to-perfumes retailer Douglas,
several people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the
latest suitor to try its hand.
**Pfizer is to pay $250 million upfront to gain
access to exclusive global rights to sell an over-the-counter
version of British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's popular
heartburn pill Nexium.
** Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd
said on Tuesday that it expects China's
state-controlled Chalco to drop its $926 million
takeover bid in the face of opposition from the Mongolian
government.
** Norwegian oil firm Statoil has sold a 25 percent
stake in its exploration license off Mozambique, which consists
of two blocks, to Tullow Oil plc, it said on Tuesday.
** Teleflex Inc said on Monday it would buy
Netherlands-based LMA International NV, which
specializes in anesthesia and emergency care products, for about
$276 million to boost the U.S. medical device maker's anesthesia
division
** U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has bought a large
stake in Agrium Inc , in a move to pressure the
Canadian fertilizer company to cut costs and spin off its farm
retail distribution arm, a report said late on Monday.
** Agrium Inc , North America's biggest
retail supplier of farm products and services, moved to fend off
pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC by saying the
company will not spin off its retail operations.
($1 = 0.6368 British pounds)
