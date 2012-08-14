Aug 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

** Private equity investor Advent is considering buying a stake in German books-to-perfumes retailer Douglas, several people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, the latest suitor to try its hand.

**Pfizer is to pay $250 million upfront to gain access to exclusive global rights to sell an over-the-counter version of British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc's popular heartburn pill Nexium.

** Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd said on Tuesday that it expects China's state-controlled Chalco to drop its $926 million takeover bid in the face of opposition from the Mongolian government.

** Norwegian oil firm Statoil has sold a 25 percent stake in its exploration license off Mozambique, which consists of two blocks, to Tullow Oil plc, it said on Tuesday.

** Teleflex Inc said on Monday it would buy Netherlands-based LMA International NV, which specializes in anesthesia and emergency care products, for about $276 million to boost the U.S. medical device maker's anesthesia division

** U.S. hedge fund Jana Partners LLC has bought a large stake in Agrium Inc , in a move to pressure the Canadian fertilizer company to cut costs and spin off its farm retail distribution arm, a report said late on Monday.

** Agrium Inc , North America's biggest retail supplier of farm products and services, moved to fend off pressure from activist investor Jana Partners LLC by saying the company will not spin off its retail operations. ($1 = 0.6368 British pounds) (Compiled by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore)