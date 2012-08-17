Aug 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.
** General Motors Co, partly owned by the U.S.
Treasury, is seeking to buy international operations from auto
lender Ally Financial, which ironically wants to use the
proceeds to help repay its own federal bailout aid.
** Trader Glencore, weeks from a key shareholder
vote on its bid for miner Xstrata, is set to stick to its $30
billion offer next week when it reports first-half profits
dented by falling prices - dashing hopes of an improved offer
for now.
** Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial said on
Friday it had sold a 10.6 percent stake in British airport
operator BAA Ltd for 607 million euros to Qatar to finance its
bid to push further into faster growing markets such as Latin
America.
** Heineken NV has raised its offer of more than
$6 billion for Fraser and Neave's (F&N) stake in the
maker of Tiger beer as it tries to fend off a Thai rival, a
source close to the situation said on Friday.
** Military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc said
it had received a highly preliminary expression of interest from
private equity firm Carlyle Group.
** A Russian watchdog welcomed a deal in which Alfa Group
raised its stake in mobile firm Vimpelcom close to that
owned by Norway's Telenor, in a sign it could drop its
lawsuit challenging the dominant position of the foreign
investor.
** Executives from Brazil's sole listed investment bank, BTG
Pactual, met to consider bidding for debt-laden
lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul on Thursday, local
magazine Veja reported on Friday, without saying how it got the
information.
** The city of Philadelphia said on Friday it could sell its
public natural gas utility in two years now that it has hired
nearly a dozen professional firms to work on the deal.
** Struggling U.S. battery maker A123 Systems,
which received a $249 million green technology grant from the
Obama administration, got a $465 million lifeline from Chinese
auto-parts maker Wanxiang Group Corp.
** The Racer Trust, which holds plants that General Motors
Co got rid of during bankruptcy, said it would sell the
automaker's Mansfield-Ontario stamping plant in Ohio to
Brownfield Communities Development Co for an undisclosed amount.
** Former partners of the defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf
agreed on Thursday to pay at least $50 million toward a
settlement agreement, the minimum amount the firm's advisers had
been seeking in order to submit the proposal to bankruptcy
court.
The settlement, if approved, could mark the first major
recovery for Dewey's creditors, who are owed at least $315
million, according to court filings.
** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry is seeking
to raise its stake in Japanese LCD maker Sharp Corp to
about 20 percent from a previously agreed 9.9 percent, the
Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition on Friday.
** Irish oil and gas company Petroceltic International Plc
will buy Melrose Resources Plc for 165
million pounds ($259.74 million) to strengthen its operations in
North Africa, the Mediterranean and Black Sea.
** Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP said it and a unit
of its general partner Loews Corp L.N have agreed to form a
joint venture to buy pipeline transportation company PL
Midstream LLC for $625 million in cash, making a foray into the
natural gas liquids business.
** South Korea's STX Corp, a builder of vessels
used in offshore oil and gas exploration, chose Italian
government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred
bidder for its controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV
Holdings.
STX has put up for sale its 50.75 percent stake, valued at
about $800 million, in STX OSV.
** Singapore's Asia Pacific Breweries (APB), which
Dutch brewer Heineken HEIN.AS is trying to take full control of,
and Fraser and Neave (F&N) have requested that trading
in their shares be suspended pending an announcement.
** Fair Isaac Corp said it acquired cloud-based
customer engagement and risk intervention solutions provider
Adeptra Ltd for $115 million in cash to expand its mobile
offerings.
** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and Pamplona
Capital Management LP are among a handful of parties weighing
bids for Republic Tobacco, a privately held company that makes
the Drum brand of loose tobacco in the United States, according
to people familiar with the matter.
** Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc
I has sold its U.S. fixed annuities business to two
subsidiaries of U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners, in a move that
should improve the Canadian company's capital levels.
** French media and telecommunications giant Vivendi hired
the investment-banking units of Rothschild and Deutsche
Bank to gauge strategic options for its GVT phone
unit in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the situation told
Reuters on Thursday.
** China National Gold Corp is leading a drive offshore to
help meet soaring demand for gold at home by considering a bid
for the African unit of Barrick Gold, the world's No.1
producer.
** BankUnited Inc, the Florida bank created by a
group of private equity firms from a failed home loans lender
three years ago, has been weighing offers from potential
bidders, but is not in formal negotiations with anyone, the New
York Post said on Friday.
** WPP Plc acquired Canadian consultancy Ascentum
Inc. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** Austria's Verbund is in talks to sell its stake
in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa to Ruhrgas,
four sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.
** Poland said it would sell its remaining 50.7-percent
stake in chemicals maker Pulawy to larger rival Tarnow
ATTP.WA, after state-owned Kompania Weglowa surfaced as the only
major Pulawy owner to respond to Tarnow's bid.
** Friede Springer, media group Axel Springer's
owner, is giving Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner a two percent
stake worth around 75 million euros ($92.72 million)and a source
close to the company said the aim was to bind him more closely
to the enterprise.
The donation will make Doepfner one of the top five
shareholders with a stake of 3.26 percent.
** Banque Centrale Populaire, Morocco's
second-biggest lender by market value and which needs funds for
an expansion plan, is to sell a 5 percent stake to the
International Finance Corporation for 1.74 billion dirhams($190
million).
** Fininvest, the holding company that controls Mediaset
, is not buying shares in Italy's No. 1 commercial
broadcaster, a source close to Fininvest said. Fininvest
controls some 40 percent of Mediaset.
** Guler Yatirim Holding, a Turkish investment
group, is to buy a 54.7 percent stake in the Turkish securities
unit of French bank Credit Agricole, the company said
on Friday in a brief statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
** Medical device maker Vascular Solutions Inc
acquires Venture(R) catheter from St Jude Medical for $3
million.