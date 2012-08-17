Aug 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.

** General Motors Co, partly owned by the U.S. Treasury, is seeking to buy international operations from auto lender Ally Financial, which ironically wants to use the proceeds to help repay its own federal bailout aid.

** Trader Glencore, weeks from a key shareholder vote on its bid for miner Xstrata, is set to stick to its $30 billion offer next week when it reports first-half profits dented by falling prices - dashing hopes of an improved offer for now.

** Spanish infrastructure firm Ferrovial said on Friday it had sold a 10.6 percent stake in British airport operator BAA Ltd for 607 million euros to Qatar to finance its bid to push further into faster growing markets such as Latin America.

** Heineken NV has raised its offer of more than $6 billion for Fraser and Neave's (F&N) stake in the maker of Tiger beer as it tries to fend off a Thai rival, a source close to the situation said on Friday.

** Military equipment maker Chemring Group Plc said it had received a highly preliminary expression of interest from private equity firm Carlyle Group.

** A Russian watchdog welcomed a deal in which Alfa Group raised its stake in mobile firm Vimpelcom close to that owned by Norway's Telenor, in a sign it could drop its lawsuit challenging the dominant position of the foreign investor.

** Executives from Brazil's sole listed investment bank, BTG Pactual, met to consider bidding for debt-laden lender Banco Cruzeiro do Sul on Thursday, local magazine Veja reported on Friday, without saying how it got the information.

** The city of Philadelphia said on Friday it could sell its public natural gas utility in two years now that it has hired nearly a dozen professional firms to work on the deal.

** Struggling U.S. battery maker A123 Systems, which received a $249 million green technology grant from the Obama administration, got a $465 million lifeline from Chinese auto-parts maker Wanxiang Group Corp.

** The Racer Trust, which holds plants that General Motors Co got rid of during bankruptcy, said it would sell the automaker's Mansfield-Ontario stamping plant in Ohio to Brownfield Communities Development Co for an undisclosed amount.

** Former partners of the defunct law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf agreed on Thursday to pay at least $50 million toward a settlement agreement, the minimum amount the firm's advisers had been seeking in order to submit the proposal to bankruptcy court.

The settlement, if approved, could mark the first major recovery for Dewey's creditors, who are owed at least $315 million, according to court filings.

** Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry is seeking to raise its stake in Japanese LCD maker Sharp Corp to about 20 percent from a previously agreed 9.9 percent, the Nikkei business daily reported in its online edition on Friday.

** Irish oil and gas company Petroceltic International Plc will buy Melrose Resources Plc for 165 million pounds ($259.74 million) to strengthen its operations in North Africa, the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

** Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP said it and a unit of its general partner Loews Corp L.N have agreed to form a joint venture to buy pipeline transportation company PL Midstream LLC for $625 million in cash, making a foray into the natural gas liquids business.

** South Korea's STX Corp, a builder of vessels used in offshore oil and gas exploration, chose Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA as the preferred bidder for its controlling stake in Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings.

STX has put up for sale its 50.75 percent stake, valued at about $800 million, in STX OSV.

** Singapore's Asia Pacific Breweries (APB), which Dutch brewer Heineken HEIN.AS is trying to take full control of, and Fraser and Neave (F&N) have requested that trading in their shares be suspended pending an announcement.

** Fair Isaac Corp said it acquired cloud-based customer engagement and risk intervention solutions provider Adeptra Ltd for $115 million in cash to expand its mobile offerings.

** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and Pamplona Capital Management LP are among a handful of parties weighing bids for Republic Tobacco, a privately held company that makes the Drum brand of loose tobacco in the United States, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc I has sold its U.S. fixed annuities business to two subsidiaries of U.S.-based Guggenheim Partners, in a move that should improve the Canadian company's capital levels.

** French media and telecommunications giant Vivendi hired the investment-banking units of Rothschild and Deutsche Bank to gauge strategic options for its GVT phone unit in Brazil, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

** China National Gold Corp is leading a drive offshore to help meet soaring demand for gold at home by considering a bid for the African unit of Barrick Gold, the world's No.1 producer.

** BankUnited Inc, the Florida bank created by a group of private equity firms from a failed home loans lender three years ago, has been weighing offers from potential bidders, but is not in formal negotiations with anyone, the New York Post said on Friday.

** WPP Plc acquired Canadian consultancy Ascentum Inc. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Austria's Verbund is in talks to sell its stake in Turkish energy firm Enerjisa to Ruhrgas, four sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

** Poland said it would sell its remaining 50.7-percent stake in chemicals maker Pulawy to larger rival Tarnow ATTP.WA, after state-owned Kompania Weglowa surfaced as the only major Pulawy owner to respond to Tarnow's bid.

** Friede Springer, media group Axel Springer's owner, is giving Chief Executive Mathias Doepfner a two percent stake worth around 75 million euros ($92.72 million)and a source close to the company said the aim was to bind him more closely to the enterprise.

The donation will make Doepfner one of the top five shareholders with a stake of 3.26 percent.

** Banque Centrale Populaire, Morocco's second-biggest lender by market value and which needs funds for an expansion plan, is to sell a 5 percent stake to the International Finance Corporation for 1.74 billion dirhams($190 million).

** Fininvest, the holding company that controls Mediaset , is not buying shares in Italy's No. 1 commercial broadcaster, a source close to Fininvest said. Fininvest controls some 40 percent of Mediaset.

** Guler Yatirim Holding, a Turkish investment group, is to buy a 54.7 percent stake in the Turkish securities unit of French bank Credit Agricole, the company said on Friday in a brief statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

** Medical device maker Vascular Solutions Inc acquires Venture(R) catheter from St Jude Medical for $3 million.