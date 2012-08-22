BRIEF-SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination
* SinnerSchrader and Accenture agree on business combination; Accenture announces voluntary public takeover offer for all shares of SinnerSchrader AG
Aug 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Vehicle auction company KAR Auction Services Inc has held exploratory talks with private equity firms about a potential leveraged buyout, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that would top $4 billion.
** Health Care REIT Inc will buy senior living provider Sunrise Senior Living Inc for about $845 million to tap into the growth of senior living companies as affluent baby boomers prepare to retire.
** ConocoPhillips said it will sell its indirect 30 percent interest in a joint venture in Russia and certain related assets to partner Lukoil as part of a divestment program.
** Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd said on Wednesday Citigroup Inc's venture capital arm will invest $137.8 million in its UK unit.
** Goals Soccer Centres Plc said its 73.1 million pounds ($115.4 million) takeover by one of Canada's biggest pension funds, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, fell through after the company failed to garner support from enough shareholders.
** Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB de CV moved closer on Tuesday to wrapping up an ambitious refinancing deal to push back payment of $7.2 billion of debt, and also announced a planned asset sale that would give the company much-needed breathing room.
The company said it was looking to sell a minority stake in a Latin American unit, but did not give details of the size of the stake to be sold.
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in final talks to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources.
** Kraft Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would sell a majority stake in its 'Back to Nature' food brand to U.S. private equity firm Brynwood Partners for an undisclosed amount.
** Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali has commissioned Citigroup Inc to look into selling the group's U.S. life reinsurance business, two sources close to the matter said.
** United Parcel Service will extend the offer period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the original deadline at the end of this month.
** Poland's top bank PKO BP is interested in buying assets in central and eastern Europe, but is not in any talks just yet, its Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said.
** Buyout fund KKR & Co LP is in early stage discussions to launch a debt fund to invest in India that could raise between $750 million to $1 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Russia's VIS Construction Group is ready to invest at least 100 million euros ($125 million) in a share issue that could be launched by beleaguered Polish builder Polimex , daily Parkiet cited a source close to the Polish firm as saying.
