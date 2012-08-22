Aug 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Vehicle auction company KAR Auction Services Inc has held exploratory talks with private equity firms about a potential leveraged buyout, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that would top $4 billion.

** Health Care REIT Inc will buy senior living provider Sunrise Senior Living Inc for about $845 million to tap into the growth of senior living companies as affluent baby boomers prepare to retire.

** ConocoPhillips said it will sell its indirect 30 percent interest in a joint venture in Russia and certain related assets to partner Lukoil as part of a divestment program.

** Indian tour operator Cox & Kings Ltd said on Wednesday Citigroup Inc's venture capital arm will invest $137.8 million in its UK unit.

** Goals Soccer Centres Plc said its 73.1 million pounds ($115.4 million) takeover by one of Canada's biggest pension funds, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, fell through after the company failed to garner support from enough shareholders.

** Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB de CV moved closer on Tuesday to wrapping up an ambitious refinancing deal to push back payment of $7.2 billion of debt, and also announced a planned asset sale that would give the company much-needed breathing room.

The company said it was looking to sell a minority stake in a Latin American unit, but did not give details of the size of the stake to be sold.

** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is in final talks to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel, German paper Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing unidentified sources.

** Kraft Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would sell a majority stake in its 'Back to Nature' food brand to U.S. private equity firm Brynwood Partners for an undisclosed amount.

** Italy's biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali has commissioned Citigroup Inc to look into selling the group's U.S. life reinsurance business, two sources close to the matter said.

** United Parcel Service will extend the offer period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the original deadline at the end of this month.

** Poland's top bank PKO BP is interested in buying assets in central and eastern Europe, but is not in any talks just yet, its Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said.

** Buyout fund KKR & Co LP is in early stage discussions to launch a debt fund to invest in India that could raise between $750 million to $1 billion, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Russia's VIS Construction Group is ready to invest at least 100 million euros ($125 million) in a share issue that could be launched by beleaguered Polish builder Polimex , daily Parkiet cited a source close to the Polish firm as saying.