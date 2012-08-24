Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S., Canadian and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Glencore International Plc's proposed $30
billion takeover of Xstrata Plc came a step closer to
collapse on Friday, as the commodities trader looked set to let
slide an informal deadline for it to raise its offer and yield
to rival shareholder Qatar Holding.
** European private equity firm Permira is buying
Japan's largest sushi restaurant chain, Akindo Sushiro Co Ltd,
for $1 billion including debt, in what is set to be the nation's
second-biggest buyout deal this year.
** Japan's Olympus Corp said it will sell its
mobile telecom business for 53 billion yen ($676 million) to an
investment fund, as the cash-strapped medical equipment and
camera maker tries to rebuild from a massive accounting fraud.
** Private equity firms American Securities LLC, Apollo
Global Management LLC, and Linamar Corp, have
submitted bids for U.S. auto parts supplier Metaldyne on
Thursday, in a deal valued between $800 million and $900
million, according to several people familiar with the matter.
** Eastman Kodak Co said on Thursday it plans to
sell most of its consumer and document imaging businesses and
shift its focus to commercial printing as it works to emerge
from bankruptcy.
** BP Plc is considering selling its majority stake
in a Brazilian offshore oil field it operates, after its
productive potential fell short of expectations, newspaper Valor
Economico reported on Friday.
** Larsen & Toubro Ltd, India's biggest
engineering conglomerate, plans to sell a stake in its wholly
owned infrastructure unit within the next two months, chairman
A.M. Naik said at the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
** Italian real estate management company Prelios SpA
expects to receive two non-binding offers for a stake
in the business by Aug. 25, a source familiar with the situation
said.
** Private equity firms including Bain Capital LLC and
American Securities LLC are preparing bids for Apex Tool Group,
a joint venture between Danaher Corp and Cooper
Industries Plc, according to three people familiar with
the matter.
** Activist investor Corvex Management is urging Ralcorp
Holdings Inc to either sell itself, buy another company,
or change its strategy nearly a year after the food company
rejected a takeover offer from ConAgra Foods Inc.
** Russia's UC RUSAL, the world's largest
aluminium producer, said Guinean unions' demands for its Friguia
plant deal to be annulled have no legal merit and promised to
protect its ownership rights.
** Visa Inc invested about 2.1 million pounds ($3.3
million) in British technology company Monitise Plc
through the purchase of 7.6 million shares.
Visa Europe also agreed to buy 45.3 million Monitise shares,
which would take its stake in the British mobile banking
technology and services company to 10.2 percent and make it the
largest shareholder.
** Hedge Fund manager William Ackman on Thursday said mall
operator General Growth Properties should put itself up
for sale and noted that at least one potential bidder would
value it at 51 percent above its current share price.
** Irish airline Aer Lingus renewed a call to its
shareholders to reject Ryanair's latest takeover bid,
saying its budget rival had failed to provide any new
information on its offer.