Sept 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc agreed on Monday to buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6 billion in cash, in a deal that will add Botox competitor Dysport and other skin care drugs to its portfolio.

** Dutch retailer Ahold is looking at selling its stake in Swedish grocer ICA, in a move that could raise over 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

** EU regulators will allow Universal Music Group to go ahead with its $1.9 billion takeover of EMI after Universal offered to sell global rights to EMI's most valuable record labels and catalogues, two people familiar with the deal said on Monday.

** Ericsson, the world's top mobile network infrastructure supplier, is in pole position to buy the business support systems unit of rival Nokia Siemens Networks, Dow Jones Newswire reported on Monday.

** Japan-based Nomura, a trading powerhouse in Europe, is combining its equity platforms, Instinet and Nomura International, sources familiar with the matter said, putting an end to years in which it allowed them to compete against each other.

** Mining group Czech Coal has offered 14 billion to 16 billion crowns ($813 million) to buy Czech power group CEZ's Pocerady power plant and 10 billion for its Chvaletice plant, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on Tuesday.

** Onex Corp will acquire SGS International Inc, which provides packaging graphics services, for $813 million, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

** Austrian engineering group Andritz AG has amassed nearly 90 percent of German peer Schuler AG under a 600 million euro ($753.72 million) cash takeover offer, Andritz said on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners' heavily indebted Australian firm, the Nine television network, said it had sold its ACP Magazines division to German publishers Bauer for around A$500 million ($511.7 million), with the proceeds going to pay down debt.

** Water management company Heckmann Corp will buy privately held Power Fuels for about $381 million as it eyes a bigger share of the fracking market.

** Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners together with media companies Mandalay Entertainment and Mosaic Media Investment Partners will buy Golden Globes telecast producer Dick Clark Productions for about $370 million, a person directly familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Cash-strapped computer services provider NEC Corp will sell its entire stake in China's Lenovo Group Ltd in a transaction worth about 18 billion yen ($229.62 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Dubai Group has sold its Turkish insurance arm to a company owned by former AIG chief executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and a unit of Dubai lender Mashreq Bank , as the state investment firm looks to cut its debt pile.

** Sprott Resource Corp will sell its oil unit Waseca Energy Inc to Twin Butte Energy Ltd for C$134.5 million ($136.24 million).

** Mortgage servicer Walter Investment Management Corp said it would buy reverse mortgage servicer Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc for $120 million.

** Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd said it has bought Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's back-office call centre business in the country for $87.1 million.

** Banco Popular and smaller savings bank Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) said they were discussing joining to form Spain's fifth-biggest financial institution, in what could be the first of an expected wave of mergers as banks struggle with bad loans.

** Ryanair is confident it can allay competition concerns about its latest bid for rival Aer Lingus, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding the budget airline was also seeking no more than a 25 percent stake in Stansted Airport.

** Specialized laser maker IPG Photonics Corp agreed to buy privately owned J.P. Sercel Associates for an undisclosed amount, adding precision laser products to its portfolio.

** Bahrain-based Gulf Finance House (GFH) said it was looking to acquire stakes in asset management and real estate firms and increase ownership in its portfolio companies.

** French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates the Paris Metro, is interested in buying certain assets of transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday, citing RATP Chief Executive Pierre Mongin.

** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp is still waiting for Olympus Corp to make a decision on whether to accept its proposal for a tie-up, an executive said.

** German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius has dropped its attempt to take over Rhoen-Klinikum after two other companies bought stakes to block the 3.1 billion-euro ($3.9 billion) merger of Germany's two biggest private hospital operators.

** Italy's Gruppo Campari, maker of the eponymous red aperitif, is buying Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado & Co to boost its presence in growing American markets, as sales in recession-hit Italy lose fizz.

** Oil and gas exploration and development company Lochard Energy Group Plc put itself up for sale, three months after production at its flagship asset in the North Sea was hit by a blockage.

** Chalco has dropped its $926 million offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd , the parent of the acquisition target said on Monday, in the face of stiff political opposition in Mongolia.

** The buyer of bankrupt Saab completed the deal to acquire most of its assets in a step that advanced its plans to make electric vehicles but said it would not be able to use the Swedish automaker's distinctive griffin head logo.

** Equinix Inc, web hosting company, said it plans to sell 16 data centers to an investment group for about $75 million, exiting nine markets in the United States.

** Retailer Tesco PLC said it bought ebook provider Mobcast for £4.5 million ($7.15 million).