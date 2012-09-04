Sept 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
agreed on Monday to buy Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp
for $2.6 billion in cash, in a deal that will add Botox
competitor Dysport and other skin care drugs to its portfolio.
** Dutch retailer Ahold is looking at selling its
stake in Swedish grocer ICA, in a move that could raise over 2
billion euros ($2.5 billion).
** EU regulators will allow Universal Music Group to go
ahead with its $1.9 billion takeover of EMI after Universal
offered to sell global rights to EMI's most valuable record
labels and catalogues, two people familiar with the deal said on
Monday.
** Ericsson, the world's top mobile network
infrastructure supplier, is in pole position to buy the business
support systems unit of rival Nokia Siemens Networks,
Dow Jones Newswire reported on Monday.
** Japan-based Nomura, a trading powerhouse in
Europe, is combining its equity platforms, Instinet and Nomura
International, sources familiar with the matter said, putting an
end to years in which it allowed them to compete against each
other.
** Mining group Czech Coal has offered 14 billion to 16
billion crowns ($813 million) to buy Czech power group CEZ's
Pocerady power plant and 10 billion for its
Chvaletice plant, newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported on
Tuesday.
** Onex Corp will acquire SGS International Inc,
which provides packaging graphics services, for $813 million,
the private equity firm said on Tuesday.
** Austrian engineering group Andritz AG has
amassed nearly 90 percent of German peer Schuler AG
under a 600 million euro ($753.72 million) cash takeover offer,
Andritz said on Tuesday.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners'
heavily indebted Australian firm, the Nine television network,
said it had sold its ACP Magazines division to German publishers
Bauer for around A$500 million ($511.7 million), with the
proceeds going to pay down debt.
** Water management company Heckmann Corp will buy
privately held Power Fuels for about $381 million as it eyes a
bigger share of the fracking market.
** Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners together with
media companies Mandalay Entertainment and Mosaic Media
Investment Partners will buy Golden Globes telecast producer
Dick Clark Productions for about $370 million, a person directly
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Cash-strapped computer services provider NEC Corp
will sell its entire stake in China's Lenovo Group Ltd
in a transaction worth about 18 billion yen ($229.62
million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Tuesday.
** Dubai Group has sold its Turkish insurance arm to a
company owned by former AIG chief executive Maurice
"Hank" Greenberg and a unit of Dubai lender Mashreq Bank
, as the state investment firm looks to cut its debt
pile.
** Sprott Resource Corp will sell its oil unit
Waseca Energy Inc to Twin Butte Energy Ltd for C$134.5
million ($136.24 million).
** Mortgage servicer Walter Investment Management Corp
said it would buy reverse mortgage servicer Reverse
Mortgage Solutions Inc for $120 million.
** Indian software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd
said it has bought Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's
back-office call centre business in the country for $87.1
million.
** Banco Popular and smaller savings bank Banco
Mare Nostrum (BMN) said they were discussing joining to form
Spain's fifth-biggest financial institution, in what could be
the first of an expected wave of mergers as banks struggle with
bad loans.
** Ryanair is confident it can allay competition
concerns about its latest bid for rival Aer Lingus, its
chief executive said on Tuesday, adding the budget airline was
also seeking no more than a 25 percent stake in Stansted
Airport.
** Specialized laser maker IPG Photonics Corp
agreed to buy privately owned J.P. Sercel Associates for an
undisclosed amount, adding precision laser products to its
portfolio.
** Bahrain-based Gulf Finance House (GFH) said it
was looking to acquire stakes in asset management and real
estate firms and increase ownership in its portfolio companies.
** French state-owned transport group RATP, which operates
the Paris Metro, is interested in buying certain assets of
transport group Veolia Transdev, French daily Le Figaro reported
on Tuesday, citing RATP Chief Executive Pierre Mongin.
** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp is still waiting
for Olympus Corp to make a decision on whether to
accept its proposal for a tie-up, an executive said.
** German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius has
dropped its attempt to take over Rhoen-Klinikum after
two other companies bought stakes to block the 3.1 billion-euro
($3.9 billion) merger of Germany's two biggest private hospital
operators.
** Italy's Gruppo Campari, maker of the eponymous
red aperitif, is buying Jamaican rum maker Lascelles de Mercado
& Co to boost its presence in growing American markets,
as sales in recession-hit Italy lose fizz.
** Oil and gas exploration and development company Lochard
Energy Group Plc put itself up for sale, three months
after production at its flagship asset in the North Sea was hit
by a blockage.
** Chalco has dropped its $926 million
offer for a majority stake in Mongolia-focused coal miner
SouthGobi Resources Ltd , the parent of the
acquisition target said on Monday, in the face of stiff
political opposition in Mongolia.
** The buyer of bankrupt Saab completed the deal to acquire
most of its assets in a step that advanced its plans to make
electric vehicles but said it would not be able to use the
Swedish automaker's distinctive griffin head logo.
** Equinix Inc, web hosting company, said it plans
to sell 16 data centers to an investment group for about $75
million, exiting nine markets in the United States.
** Retailer Tesco PLC said it bought ebook provider
Mobcast for £4.5 million ($7.15 million).