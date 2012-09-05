Sept 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** British soft drinks group Britvic said it was in
talks with Irn-Bru maker AG Barr about a 1.3
billion-pound ($2.1 billion) merger, a move that could see it
attract interest from private equity or rivals such as PepsiCo
.
** The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc on
Tuesday said it would sell its retirement plans business to life
insurer MassMutual for $400 million cash, part of The Hartford's
plan to shed assets and focus on its property insurance
business.
** Technology products distributor Tech Data Corp
will buy several distribution companies from UK-based IT
services provider Specialist Computer Holdings for about $350
million.
** China's Lenovo Group Ltd agreed on Wednesday to
buy Brazilian consumer electronics maker CCE, as the world's No.
2 PC maker by sales looks toward Brazil's promising consumer
market to boost profit growth, which has been slowing.
** AirAsia has held "serious talks" with Serbian
officials, Transportation Minister Milutin Mrkonjic said on
Wednesday, though Asia's largest budget carrier denied it was
considering the purchase of Serbia's indebted JAT Airways.
** Kirby Corp, the largest U.S. inland tank barge
operator, will buy the assets of Allied Transportation Co for
$116 million as it looks to grow the petrochemical segment of
its offshore operations.
** South Korean rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI Co
Ltd said on Wednesday it would pay $95 million to
buy its German partner's 50 percent stake in electric battery
maker SB LiMotive Co Ltd, ending a joint venture formed in 2008
with Robert Bosch GmbH.
** 3M Co said it is not dropping the purchase of
Avery Dennison Corp's office products groups, in
response to the U.S. Justice Department's statement on Tuesday
that the company is abandoning the plan following threats of a
civil lawsuit by antitrust authorities.
** European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Wednesday
a scheme by British mobile operators Vodafone, O2 and
Everything Everywhere to set up a joint venture allowing users
to make payments and purchases via their phones.
** The debt-laden owners of Partner Communications
said Hong Kong conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa must go
through with a deal it has tried to abandon to buy back the
Israeli mobile phone operator.
** British luxury jewellery designer Theo Fennell Plc
, whose customers include celebrities such as Victoria
Beckham and Helen Mirren, confirmed it was in preliminary
takeover talks with EME Capital LLP.
** Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners (MEP) plans to
sell healthcare group Lux Med by the end of the year after
building it up into one of Poland's top providers of medical
services, one of the fund's partners told Reuters.
** Diebold Inc said it bought Gas Tecnologia to
expand security expertise in Brazil for an undisclosed amount.
** Perform Group PLC said it bought German sports
media company Sportal GMBH.
** German solar equipment maker Centrotherm has
sold its subsidiary Michael Glatt Maschinenbau GmbH to Buechl
Handels- und Beteiligungs- KG as it tries to claw its way out of
insolvency.
** Western Potash Corp, a junior mining company
looking for outside capital to help build a potash mine in
Western Canada, said on Wednesday that it was talking about a
joint venture with India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
Ltd, among others.