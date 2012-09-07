UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share
Sept 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Trader Glencore has raised its offer for miner Xstrata in a last-ditch attempt to rescue one of the sector's largest ever deals, after months of opposition from Qatar's sovereign wealth fund and other shareholders.
** China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd have extended their $2.2 billion offer for China Gas Holdings Ltd for the fifth time as they seek regulatory approvals to move ahead with Hong Kong's first unsolicited takeover bid.
** Consolidated Media Holdings Ltd agreed to back a revised A$2 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover offer from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, in a deal that would give News Corp a greater share of Australia's pay-TV market.
** Garda World Security Corp, Canada's biggest security and cash-handling firm, said a consortium formed by CEO Stephan Cretier has offered to buy the company for roughly C$390 million ($399 million) in cash.
** MasterCard Inc agreed to buy Truaxis Inc, a provider of credit and debit card-linked offers through merchants and financial institutions, to help bolster its customer loyalty products.
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc will sell its power plant development unit to Carlyle Group in the latest of a string of deals by the private equity firm since the break-up of its energy investment venture with Riverstone Holdings LLC.
** Hershey Co plans to buy the remaining 49 percent in its Indian joint venture that it does not own, giving it full control of a chocolate business in one of the world's biggest markets.
** Military-run business conglomerate Oyak said it had applied to the Central Registry Agency to sell an almost 10 percent stake in Turkish cement maker Aslan Cimento.
Oyak owns a 96.85 percent stake in Aslan and in the announcement it said it would sell 7.18 million units of stake out of a total 70.7 million it holds on the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
** Royal Bank of Canada, Canada's largest bank, will buy Shoppers Drug Mart's Mastercard portfolio from Bank of America, the U.S. lender told Reuters.
** Northern Minerals Ltd said it would end its strategic alliance with French group Areva NC and pay a cash consideration of $200,000 to Areva for terminating the mutual agreement.
** Belgian insurance group Ageas said on Friday it was in exclusive talks to buy the UK non-life insurance business of France's Groupama which has been selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.
** Entertainment One Ltd said it entered into an agreement to buy Alliance, a distributor of filmed entertainment products in Canada, UK and Spain for about C$225 million
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
