PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sep 18The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's Alibaba Group said it bought back half the stake Yahoo Inc owned in the company for about $7.6 billion, moving closer to an initial public offering.
** Czech state-owned oil transport company Mero will buy from Royal Dutch Shell a minority stake in the TAL pipeline that brings oil from the Italian port of Trieste.
** Ringier Axel Springer, a joint venture between German publisher Axel Springer and Swiss firm Ringier, has won regulatory approval to buy Poland's No.1 web portal Onet.pl, boosting its online position in eastern Europe.
** Private equity groups 3i Group Plc and Allianz Capital Partners are considering the sale of Scandlines GmbH, hoping for up to 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for a ferry group that carries 12 million passengers around the Baltic.
** Dole Food Company Inc will sell two businesses to Itochu Corp for $1.7 billion in cash - a deal that will help the world's largest fruit and vegetable producer pay down its heavy debt load while expanding Itochu's food presence in new markets such as China.
** The U.S. Defense Department needs more details to be able to assess the security implications of a possible merger of BAE Systems Plc and EADS, U.S. Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said on Monday.
** Russia's sale of a $5 billion stake in Sberbank has attracted strong demand from investors drawn by the lender's dominant position in a growing domestic market and potential to expand across emerging European economies.
** Tepco is in late-stage talks to sell a majority stake in its data center business for around 50 billion yen ($634 million) to Secom Co, Japan's largest security firm, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
** The European arm of Japan's Canon Inc will buy Belgian document recognition company IRIS for about 70 million euros ($92 million).
** China's Meijin Energy Group has bid A$435 million ($457 million) for diversified miner Western Desert Resources Ltd , marking a possible return of appetite for Australian miners as falling commodity and share prices open up bargains.
** Time Warner Cable Inc has put a process in motion to sell its stake in wireless service provider Clearwire Corp , according to a regulatory filing.
** Spar Nord Bank said it would acquire rival Sparbank, fuelling expectations of more consolidation in Denmark's fragmented banking sector as the financial crisis bites and regulations toughen..
** Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra said it was set to control 90.47 percent of Sarasin after an offer to minority shareholders, adding it had extended the offer to Oct. 5 in the hope of getting more acceptances.
** The head of luxury shoemaker Tod's said he had increased his stake in RCS Mediagroup, the publisher of Italy's most influential newspaper, raising the prospect of a power struggle between its major shareholders.
** U.S. bondholders who have been battling Elpida Memory Inc's planned sale to Micron Technology Inc revealed on Monday the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker had carried out "unauthorized" dealings involving its U.S. assets. [ID: nL1E8KHBQE]
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Flex to further expand automotive offering and customer portfolio through strategic acquisition of AGM Automotive
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday: