Sep 19The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Canadian miner B2Gold Corp said it will buy CGA
Mining Ltd for C$1.1 billion ($1.13 billion)
to gain access to CGA's flagship Masbate gold mine in the
Philippines.
** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's ThaiBev
and TCC Assets Ltd agreed to support the sale of
Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave's stake in
Tiger beer maker Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd to
Heineken NV.
** French unlisted department store group Galeries Lafayette
has agreed to sell its half of money-losing consumer credit
company LaSer Cofinoga to joint venture partner BNP Paribas
.
** The Polish government is taking a stake of up to
one-third in construction group Polimex as part of
efforts to avoid the collapse of the biggest ailing builder in
the country.
** Deutsche Bank is close to signing a contract
to sell unit BHF-Bank to private equity investor RHJ
International, with an announcement likely to be made on
Thursday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
** Turkey's Sabanci Holding has signed a deal
with Spain's International Paper Container Holdings for
the sale of 43.73 percent in its Olmuksa paper unit.
** Medical device maker Boston Scientific Corp said
it would buy privately held heart device maker BridgePoint
Medical Inc to gain access to its product that restores blood
flow in blocked coronary arteries.
** Mutual fund giant Franklin Resources said on
Wednesday it will buy a majority stake in K2 Associates, one of
the biggest so-called funds of hedge funds, to beef up its
offerings of alternative investments.
** German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she will discuss the
planned merger between Britain's BAE Systems Plc and
Airbus-owner EADS NV with French President Francois
Hollande when they meet on Saturday.
** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy home
security provider Vivint Inc for more than $2 billion, betting
that more households in North America will adopt its alarm, air
conditioning and energy management systems.
** William Hill could team up with a smaller gaming
company to make a joint bid for Sportingbet, with
Britain's biggest bookmaker keen to get its hands on the online
gaming firm's lucrative Australian operations as it expands
overseas.
** 3M Co is working to address objections by the
U.S. Department of Justice over the diversified manufacturer's
planned $550 million acquisition of Avery-Dennison Corp's
office products group, the chief financial officer said.
** Indonesia's PT Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal is
in talks with South Korean steel firm Posco and
other parties to sell a 20 percent stake in a coal mining unit,
in a deal that could be worth $500 million.
** Japan's Aeon Co Ltd is in talks to buy Carrefour
SA's Malaysian business as the struggling French
retailer exits non-strategic markets. The deal would be worth
about $300 million, said a source.
** Genting Singapore Plc, a unit of Malaysia-based
gambling company Genting Group unexpectedly put up for
sale almost half its near 10 percent stake in Australia's Echo
Entertainment Group Ltd, for about A$158 million
($165.05 million). The deal may allow rival Crown Ltd
to close in on Sydney's only casino operator.
** Controlling shareholders at Polish grocery chain EKO
Holding rebuffed private equity fund Mid Europa
Partners' takeover offer, despite the fund's readiness to outbid
its rival Advent International.
** Cypress Semiconductor said it will acquire Ramtron
International Corp for $3.10 per share, or $109.8
million, which represents a premium of 8 percent to Ramtron's
closing price on Tuesday.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is to take a
minority stake in Penti, as Turkey's largest maker and retailer
of lingerie and swim wear looks to expand internationally. The
size of the stake and the value of the investment were not
disclosed.
** Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain agreed in
principle to invest up to $100 million in Ganden Investments,
the parent company of debt-strapped Israeli conglomerate IDB
Holding Corp.
** The world's largest agribusiness company
Switzerland-based Syngenta AG said it will acquire
United States-based Pasteuria Bioscience Inc in a deal worth $86
million, with additional deferred payments of up to $27 million.
** Swiss commodities trader Glencore is expected to
present a letter of intent to buy U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa's
Italian plant in coming days as the Italian government redoubles
efforts to find a buyer for the smelter.