Sept 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** General Electric plans to make acquisitions in Germany to raise its market share in CAT scan and MRI technology, the company's new chief of GE Healthcare in Germany told a magazine.

** Britain's BAE Systems and Europe's EADS have told the Pentagon they will create a ring-fenced U.S. defense firm with a board of U.S. nationals to win approval for their proposed 28 billion pound ($45.51 billion) merger, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

** Dutch engineering company Fugro said on Monday it has agreed to sell the majority of its seismic data gathering unit for 1.2 billion euros ($1.56 billion) in cash to French rival CGG Veritas.

** Private equity firm Advent has agreed to buy Dutch medical supplier and pharmacy owner Mediq for 775 million euros ($1.01 billion) in cash, more than 50 percent above last week's closing price, the two companies said on Monday.

** Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain signed an agreement to invest up to $100 million in Ganden Investments, the parent company of debt-strapped Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp.

** French bank Credit Agricole could pay an extra 600 to 700 million euros into its Greek Emporiki unit before it can sell it, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the sales process.

** Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the Gulf state's sovereign fund, is in advanced talks to buy a 49-percent stake in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's gold company AUX for about $2 billion, three banking sources said.

** Retailer Folli Follie said on Monday it was close to selling a controlling stake in its local duty free operations to Dufry, a Switzerland-based global travel retailer, in a rare deal to emerge from debt-laden Greece.

** Norwegian aluminum firm Norsk Hydro has agreed to sell its aluminum remelt plant in Taiwan to Ting Sin Metal Co Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

** German unlisted hospitals operator Sana said it had no plans to make a takeover offer for larger rival Rhoen-Klinikum , denying on Monday a media report.