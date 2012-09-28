Sept 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has bought a stake in Moscow's MICEX-RTS bourse from Russia's state-backed private equity fund ahead of its expected IPO, the Russian fund said.

** ThyssenKrupp said it has agreed to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel (WISCO) as part of its move to shed assets with overall revenues of 10 billion euros ($12.9 billion).

** General Electric Co expects to close its acquisition of $7 billion of bank deposits from MetLife Inc in a "reasonable timeframe," its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

** Germany will present France with a list of proposals concerning the planned merger of European aerospace group EADS and British defence contractor BAE Systems Plc , a German government source said on Friday.

** Heineken NV won full control of the maker of Tiger beer in a S$7.9 billion ($6.4 billion) deal on Friday, ending a two-month battle aimed at strengthening the Dutch brewer's position in fast-growing Asian beer markets.

** Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia said on Friday it had finalised the sale of its Turkish banking unit DenizBank to Russia's Sberbank for around 3.02 billion euros ($3.88 billion).

** Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd has not indicated any intention to sell its nearly 15 percent stake in Singapore's Fraser and Neave Ltd, F&N's financial controller Hui Choon Kit said on Friday.

** Sundance Resources Ltd plans to update investors on the status of financing for Chinese suitor Hanlong Group's $1.4 billion bid for the company by October 2, it said on Friday as it requested a trading halt on its shares.

** Danish brewer Carlsberg signed a joint venture with Thailand's Singha Corporation, its second attempt to establish a footprint in the country, as it shifts its focus from sluggish growth in Europe to fast-growing Asian markets.

** Medtronic Inc, the world's largest stand-alone maker of medical devices, said that it will buy orthopedic device maker China Kanghui Holdings for $755 million to enter the Chinese medical device market.

** Prudential Financial Inc will buy the individual life insurance business of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc for $615 million in cash, the companies said on Thursday.

** Sony Corp will pay 50 billion yen ($643.5 million) to become the biggest shareholder in Olympus Corp , and establish a company with the cash-strapped Japanese camera and endoscope maker to develop medical equipment.

** Global private equity firm Apax Partners LLP is looking to sell its 10 percent stake in Indian hospital chain Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, three sources with direct knowledge of the talks said, in a deal that could raise around $250 million or more.

** GP Investments, the largest Latin American private equity firm, agreed to buy on Thursday 2,000 cell towers from an unnamed Brazilian wireless phone carrier for about 503 million reais ($250 million).

** Teco Energy Inc said it will sell its equity interests in two power stations and related facilities in Guatemala for $227.5 million in cash to focus on its U.S. operations.

** Food company Ralcorp Holdings Inc agreed to sell its remaining 20 percent stake in Post Holdings Inc to settle about $200 million of debt outstanding as part of a credit agreement.

** German agricultural cooperative Baywa said it is to purchase Dutch grains trader Cefetra for 125 million euros ($160.8 million).

** Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia is to acquire the Spanish and Portuguese arms of insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker, it said on Friday, to diversify its product range and expand its presence in the two countries.

** Irish oil and gas explorer Providence Resources is to sell its onshore UK licence interests to IGas Energy for $66 million, it said on Friday in reporting a rise in first-half losses due to impairment charges on the UK licences.

** Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy the investment unit of real estate finance company Capital Trust Inc , whose chairman is real estate magnate Sam Zell, and to take an 18.2 percent stake in the company in a deal worth about $30 million, the companies said on Thursday.

** Dubai carrier Emirates is believed to have signalled an early interest to acquire a stake in the troubled Kingfisher Airlines with riders that the latter hammers out long-term loan restructuring and revamp the business plan with a realistic chance of survival, The Times Of India reported. ()

** French cable maker Nexans said on Friday it was looking into the possibility of selling its Berk-Tek copper and fiber cable activity in the United States.

** Norwegian media group Schibsted will increase its stake in Polaris Media after an investor plans to exercise an option to sell back its stake, the company said on Friday.

** The Brazilian government may finance a plan by local steelmaker CSN to buy ThyssenKrupp's assets in Brazil and the United States, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Friday.

** Health insurer Amerigroup Corp, which is being acquired by WellPoint Inc, said it would sell its managed care operations in Virginia following antitrust queries from the U.S. Department of Justice.

** Siemens, Europe's biggest engineering group, has emerged as favourite to buy Finmeccanica unit AnsaldoEnergia, two people close to the situation said, as the Italian company continues to streamline its operations.

** Healthcare information technology provider Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc was exploring a sale, Bloomberg reported.

** Xstrata Plc shareholders will vote on a proposed management retention package before deciding on Glencore International Plc's $32 billion bid, two people familiar with the talks told Reuters. ($1 = 1.2281 Singapore dollars)($1 = 0.7775 euros)