(Corrects time to 2100 GMT in paragraph 1)
Nov 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Shareholders in commodity trader Glencore voted
overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of its long-awaited $31
billion takeover of miner Xstrata.
** Shareholders in Xstrata Plc dealt a blow to their
board on Tuesday, ushering through a long-awaited $31 billion
takeover by trader Glencore International Plc without a
controversial pay plan that had been backed by the miner's
directors.
** CNOOC Ltd still needs to reach agreement on
critical issues with the Canadian government related to its
$15.1 billion bid for oil firm Nexen Inc in order to
win approval of the deal, a source familiar with the
negotiations said on Tuesday.
** Carrefour is selling its 60 percent stake in
Indonesian supermarket operations to local partner CT Corp for
$673 million, the latest move by the European retailer to
retreat from secondary markets.
** Interpublic Group of Cos said it sold its
remaining investment in Facebook Inc for $95 million in
cash.
** Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it
will sell a 40 percent interest in its primary asset, a license
offshore Guinea, to Britain's Tullow Oil Plc.
Tullow will pay Hyperdynamics $27 million for its past costs
and also carry a share of the company's future expenses up to
$100 million.
** Reckitt Benckiser said it looked forward to
clinching a deal to buy U.S. vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition
after rival bidder Bayer announced it would
not increase its offer.
** Czech state-owned oil pipeline operator Mero has agreed
to buy a 5 percent stake in the Transalpine (TAL) pipeline from
Royal Dutch Shell to secure better access to crude as
Russian supplies decline, Mero said on Tuesday.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, the second-largest
shareholder in Chesapeake Energy Corp, has raised his
stake in the U.S. oil and gas company to 8.9 percent, a
regulatory filing shows.
** Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's
Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian
mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2,
business daily Vedomosti reported.
** An Italian minister strongly endorsed on Tuesday a plan
for a tie-up between Telecom Italia and state-owned
agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to speed up the rollout of a
national broadband network.
** Syngenta, the world's largest agrochemicals
company, said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based Sunfield Seeds, a
company which provides production and processing services for
sunflower seeds to more than 30 countries.
** Hostess Brands Inc agreed in court to enter private
mediation with its lenders and leaders of a striking union to
try to avert the liquidation of the maker of Twinkies snack
cakes and Wonder Bread.
** Indonesian private equity firm Northstar Group is
expanding into take-private deals, agreeing to buy a majority
stake in Singapore-listed Nera Telecommunications and
offering to buy the entire company for around $146 million, in a
sign of growing ambition among Asia's private equity firms.
** Israel's Delek Petroleum sold a 3.7 percent stake in U.S.
subsidiary Delek US Holdings Inc for $57 million to a
foreign financial institution, the company said.
** Portugal's largest bank, state-owned Caixa Geral de
Depositos, has agreed to sell its healthcare arm HPP to Brazil's
Amil, a unit of U.S. UnitedHealth Group, for
85.6 million euros ($109.7 million).
** Turkey's largest mobile phone operator Turkcell
said on Tuesday it had placed a non-binding
preliminary bid to buy Cosmote Bulgaria Mobile, Globul,
Bulgaria's second-biggest mobile operator.
** Two Italian private equity funds are in exclusive talks
over a possible financial and business partnership with a
holding company that indirectly controls tyremaker Pirelli
, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
** Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera has
called off a shareholder pact in GPI, one of the holding
companies through which he controls the Italian
tyremaker.
** German financial authorities cleared the way for Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp to own a majority in German pay-TV
company Sky Deutschland.
Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it could still carry forward
its losses if its shareholder structure changed, citing German
financial authorities.
** U.S. Steel Corp looks determined to quit Slovakia
whoever ends up bidding for its business there, the Slovak prime
minister said on Tuesday after meeting the head of the company's
local operations.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel said last week it had received
expressions of interest from investors eyeing its subsidiary in
the eastern Slovak town of Kosice.
** Bankers are preparing up to 2 billion euros ($2.6
billion) of debt to back a buyout of Avio as private equity
owner Cinven presses ahead with its sale of the
airplane parts supplier, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
** Nervous Italian shareholders are toying with the idea of
a tie-up between the country's two biggest banks, Intesa
Sanpaolo and UniCredit, to fend off the
threat of a foreign takeover, sources close to the situation
say.
Intesa banking foundation shareholders have never talked
about a possible merger between Italy's largest retail bank and
peer UniCredit, the chairman of the Carisbo foundation said on
Tuesday.
** French software group Dassault Systemes is
looking for acquisitions to expand its product portfolio, after
buying a Canadian mining-software specialist earlier this year.
Water consumption and water treatment was an area of
specific interest to the group, chief executive Bernard Charles
said, as many industrial processes still consumed too much of
the vital resource.
** Germany and France are discussing a shake-up of the
corporate structure at Airbus parent EADS under which
each country would hold around 12 percent of the aircraft maker,
several people familiar with the matter said.
The talks, reported earlier by German newspaper
Handelsblatt, aim to rearrange a complex web of shareholdings
that have come under the spotlight after the collapse of a
proposed merger between EADS and UK defence contractor BAE
Systems.
** Malaysia's Petronas said on Tuesday it is again
extending the closing date of its offer to buy Canada's Progress
Energy Resources, as it awaits Canadian government
approval for the C$5.2 billion deal.
** Czech power company CEZ cannot sign a deal to
expand its Temelin nuclear power plant until French group
Areva's appeal against disqualification from the
tender process is over, news agency CTK reported.
(Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Vrinda Manocha in
Bangalore)