Nov 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** ConocoPhillips is to sell its 8.4 percent stake
in Kazakhstan oil field Kashagan for about $5 billion to Oil and
Natural Gas Corp, a state-run Indian group looking to
boost production.
** Qatar's sovereign wealth fund sold the last of the
warrants it owns in Barclays on Monday, notching up a
gain of more than 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion) from the
controversial fundraising deal it struck with the bank four
years ago.
The warrants, which convert into shares, were sold to
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
** McGraw-Hill Companies Inc said it will sell its
educational publishing unit to Apollo Global Management LLC
for $2.5 billion.
** Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp will buy
U.S.-based insurance brokerage USI from Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's private equity fund for $2.3 billion to expand its
financial services footprint.
** GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to spend more than $1
billion to raise stakes in its Indian and Nigerian consumer
healthcare arms, as Britain's biggest drugmaker deepens its
emerging markets and non-prescription consumer health footprint.
** Knight Capital Group, currently in talks with at
least two firms on the possible sale of its largest business
unit, is well capitalized and would only pursue a deal if it
created value for its shareholders and clients, Knight's chief
executive said in an internal memo.
** Dutch group Boskalis, the world's biggest
dredger, has offered 682 million euros ($884 million) for
maritime transport group Dockwise to expand in oil
and gas services.
** Italy's Eni said on Monday it planned to sell
around 6 percent of Portuguese energy company Galp Energia
, a stake worth about 607 million euros ($787 million)
at current market prices, as it presses ahead with plans to
focus cash on upstream development.
** Struggling Indian carriers Jet Airways India Ltd
and SpiceJet Ltd are in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad
Airways and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd to sell minority
stakes, a senior government official with direct knowledge of
the talks said.
However, the Malaysian budget carrier dismissed the
speculation.
** Card payment processor Network International, which is
owned by Abraaj Capital and Dubai's largest bank, said on Sunday
it has bought a majority stake in an online remittance firm held
by a unit of India's biggest media group.
Network International Chief Executive Bhairav Trivedi said
the purchase of a stake in TimesofMoney, a unit of India's Times
Group, was a prelude to further acquisitions by the Dubai-based
firm.
** German retailer Metro AG is in talks with
several parties interested in buying the east European arm of
its Real supermarkets chain, with French rival Auchan as
frontrunner, two sources familiar with the negotiations told
Reuters on Sunday.
** British home builder McCarthy & Stone is set for a sale,
an initial public offering (IPO) or a 500-million-pound ($800
million) loan refinancing three years after it was taken over by
lenders in a debt-for-equity swap.
** Indian tractor maker Mahindra and Mahindra
hopes to strike a deal to buy up to half of British luxury
sports car maker Aston Martin by the end of this week, a person
with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
The source said an initial 40-percent stake could rise to 50
percent for a total price unlikely to top $400 million.
** Singapore's Straits Trading Co has signed
non-binding agreements that may lead to the sale of most of its
hotel operations to the Far East Organization property group,
the companies said.