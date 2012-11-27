Nov 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:
** Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras
agreed to sell its 40 percent stake in the Santos Basin's BS-4
concession to OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações S.A.
for $270 million, according to a securities filing on Monday.
** The chief executive of wireless hotspot provider ICOA Inc
said his company has never had acquisition talks with
Google Inc, and is contacting authorities about a
"hoax" press release on Monday that said Google bought his
company for $400 million.
** Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc agreed to sell property
group Archstone to two real estate investment trusts for about
$6.5 billion, taking advantage of a strong market for apartments
and marking an end to a 2007 gamble that helped push the
investment bank into bankruptcy.
The buyers, Equity Residential and AvalonBay
Communities Inc, will split the assets 60-40 and will
also take on Archstone's debt, for a total transaction value of
$16 billion.
** Aston Martin, purveyors of fast cars to a fictional
British spy and to real-life billionaires, could be partly owned
by India's Mahindra and Mahindra by the end of the
week if the Mumbai tractor moguls have their way,a person with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The source told
Reuters that an initial 40-percent stake could rise to 50
percent for a total price unlikely to top $400 million.
** U.S. private equity firm TPG has acquired truck and
trailer parts distributor FleetPride from Bahrain's alternative
asset manager Investcorp for over $1 billion,
Investcorp said.
** Russia's Nord Gold will increase its ownership
of Toronto-listed subsidiary High River Gold to 87.9
percent under a share offer that could boost its free float and
take it a step further to a premium London listing.
** Belgian financial group KBC is to sell its
Russian bank Absolut as part of a series of disposals required
for it to receive 7 billion euros ($9 billion) of state aid.
KBC will sell the bank - valued at up to 12 billion roubles
($387 million) - to Blagosostoyanie, a private pension fund,
Russian newspaper Vedomosti reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
** State conglomerate Russian Technologies is selling
control in the world's leading titanium company through a
management buyout. VSMPO-Avisma, which accounts for
around a quarter of the world's output of the light metal used
in aircraft construction, is being bought out by a joint venture
between the company's management and state-affiliated
Gazprombank.
** Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial
services group, is interested in bidding for 316 branches being
sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to speed up its expansion
into lending to small and medium-sized businesses. A
1.65-billion-pound ($2.6 billion) deal to sell the branches to
Spanish bidder Santander collapsed last month.