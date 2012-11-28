(Adds Vivendi, Invensys, Knight Capital, Danfoss, ArcelorMittal, SPX Corp, GDF Suez, Canadian Tire, Bidvest, MyHeritage, Siemens)

Nov 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** China's state-owned CNOOC Ltd and its Canadian takeover target Nexen Inc have withdrawn and resubmitted an application for U.S. approval of their $15.1 billion deal, as Canada gets close to its decision on whether to approve the transaction.

** Vivendi is examining four non-binding offers above 6 billion euros ($7.75 billion) for its Brazilian broadband specialist GVT, according to a person familiar with the situation.

** Private equity firms EQT and GIC will start contacting potential buyers for Springer Science+Business Media next week, aiming to fetch up to 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), two people close to the process told Reuters.

** British engineering group Invensys has sold its rail business to Germany's Siemens for 1.74 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), allowing it to return cash to shareholders and reduce its pension deficit.

** Imperial Oil Ltd, Canada's second-largest integrated oil company, said it will invest C$1.55 billion ($1.56 billion) for a 50 percent stake in Celtic Exploration Ltd after Celtic is taken over by parent Exxon Mobil Corp .

** Sony Corp has been approached by at least three investment banks offering to sell its battery business, which had sales last year of $1.74 billion, as the struggling Japanese group looks to offload non-core assets and focus on reviving its consumer electronics business, banking sources said.

** Taiwan's government will pay Transglobe Life Insurance T$88.4 billion ($3 billion) to take over ailing rival Kuo Hua Life after Transglobe beat out other competitors in the biggest taxpayer-funded bailout ever by the island state.

** Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (Banorte), which runs one of Mexico's biggest financial groups, said it has reached a deal to buy a local pension fund owned by Spain's Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

** Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) will buy a number of BP's North Sea assets for over $1.3 billion in a sign relations between Britain and the Gulf emirate are on the mend.

** Getco Holding Co proposed a $1.4 billion deal that would see it merge into Knight Capital Group Inc, while Virtu Financial LLC offered to buy Knight for at least $1.1 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation on Wednesday.

** Healthcare firm Smith & Nephew said it would acquire privately held U.S. firm Healthpoint for $782 million in cash as part of its strategy to expand in the fast-growing area of bioactive wound care.

** Danish industrial group Danfoss A/S plans to acquire the about 24 percent stake in Sauer-Danfoss it does not already own in a deal valued at about $580 million.

** Shanduka Group, the investment firm run by South African politician and millionaire Cyril Ramaphosa, has paid $335 million for a stake in MTN's Nigerian business, its biggest investment outside its home market.

** The French government has found an industrialist willing to invest 400 million euros ($516.4 million) to renovate ArcelorMittal's Florange steelworks in northeast France, a minister said on Wednesday.

** MDM Engineering Group Ltd, which provides engineering services to the mining industry, said it agreed to be bought by Australia's Sedgman Ltd in a deal valued at $110 million.

** Ahli Bank, Qatar's seventh-largest listed bank, said its strategic partner, Bahrain's Ahli United Bank , would sell nearly all of its 33 percent stake in the lender.

** Industrial machinery maker SPX Corp is pursuing a potential merger with rival Gardner Denver Inc, competing with three private equity groups that are also bidding for the company, five people familiar with the matter said.

** The French government is considering selling a 1 percent stake in energy group GDF Suez to finance a possible rescue of ArcelorMittal's Florange steelworks, a CFDT union official said on Wednesday after talks with the industry minister.

** Diversified retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to buy closely held hockey retailer Pro Hockey Life Sporting Goods Inc for C$85 million ($85 million) to expand its stand-alone sporting goods businesses.

** South Africa's Bidvest Group has offered to buy the remaining 72 percent stake in Amalgamated Appliance Holdings it does not already own, in a $61 million cash deal.

** Family networking and genealogy website MyHeritage said it bought rival Geni.com as it continues to expand into the United States.

** Siemens AG said on Wednesday it would give 80.5 percent of its lighting unit Osram to its shareholders in a spin-off planned for the European spring.

