Dec 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Nexen Inc's chief executive said on Monday that
the $15.1 billion acquisition of the Canadian oil producer by
China's CNOOC Ltd was not yet wrapped up despite the
Canadian government's approval last week.
** Drinks group Diageo Plc has held talks with
Japanese brewer Suntory about making a joint bid to acquire
bourbon whiskey maker Beam for more than $10 billion, Britain's
Sunday Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.
** New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is weighing up
whether to make a bid for The Financial Times Group, which
includes the namesake paper and a half interest in The Economist
magazine, the New York Times reported, citing three people close
to the mayor.
Analysts value The Financial Times Group at about $1.2
billion, well within the reach of Bloomberg LP, which in 2011
had revenue of $7.6 billion, the paper said.
** An Indian panel of ministers plans a share sale in state
miner NMDC Ltd for Wednesday, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that could raise
up to $1.1 billion for the deficit-strapped governnment.
** American International Group Inc will sell
nearly all of aircraft leasing business ILFC to a
Chinese consortium for up to $4.8 billion, in a deal that gives
the fastest growing aviation market easier and cheaper access to
planes.
** STMicroelectronics plans to quit its loss-making
mobile chip joint venture with Ericsson in a drive to
cut costs and catch-up with larger, more profitable U.S. rivals.
** Diversified manufacturer Ingersoll-Rand Plc said
it will spin off its security division and buy back $2 billion
of shares, yielding to pressure from activist investor Nelson
Peltz.
** Diversified U.S. manufacturer Honeywell International Inc
said it would buy mobile computing device maker Intermec
for $600 million, or $10 per share.
** PT Pertamina, Indonesia's state-controlled
oil and gas company, has agreed to acquire three Indonesian
units of U.S.-listed oil firm Anadarko Petroleum Corp,
Pertamina said in a company statement on Monday.
** British TV decoder maker Pace Plc said it had
made an early-stage proposal to internet group Google Inc
to acquire its set-top TV box maker Motorola Home.
** French retailer PPR unveiled its first
acquisition in China - a majority stake in fine jeweller Qeelin
- and said more small deals could follow in the region, a key
market for luxury goods.
** Albania has held off signing a contract to sell
state-owned oil company Albpetrol after would-be buyer
Albanian-U.S.-owned Vetro Energy failed to make a deposit to
back the sale, an official said on Monday, which could mean the
deal is in jeopardy.
** Gulf telecom operator Qtel has hired J.P.
Morgan Chase to advise it on a potential bid for
Vivendi's Maroc Telecom, said four people familiar with
the matter.
Vivendi aims to garner at least 5.5 billion euros ($7.14
billion) for its 53 percent stake in Morocco's biggest fixed and
mobile operator, and has received initial expressions of
interest from four carriers, sources told Reuters in October.
** Australia's Australand Property Group said it
has received an unsolicited, highly conditional offer from
property trust GPT Group to buy parts of its business,
including its A$2.3 billion ($2.4 billion) investment property
portfolio.
** U.S. biotechnology group Amgen has agreed to buy
unlisted Decode Genetics, a pioneer in gene research, for $415
million to boost its drive to develop better targeted drugs.
** CHAMP Private Equity, Australia's oldest buyout firm, has
appointed Macquarie Capital as adviser to consider a
possible sale or float of its Golding mining services company, a
source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Golding, which a press report said could fetch up to A$400
million ($420 million), provides open-cut mining and civil works
services for the resources, transport and construction sectors
in northern Queensland state.
** China's largest maker of auto parts won an auction for
A123 Systems Inc, a bankrupt maker of batteries for
electric cars that was funded partly with U.S. government money,
A123 confirmed in a statement Sunday.
Wanxiang Group Corp's bid of $256.6 million topped a joint
bid from Johnson Controls Inc of Milwaukee and Japan's
NEC Corp for the maker of lithium-ion batteries.
** Spanish travel company Globalia has agreed to buy
debt-laden peer Orizonia in a deal that will value the business
at 141 million euros ($182 million) after lenders cut their debt
claims substantially, people familiar with the deal said on
Monday.
** Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services
provider, will acquire L.D. Waxson Group, a Singapore-based
consumer goods company, in an all-cash deal worth about $144
million, the Indian company said in a statement.
** French care home operator Korian plans to make
a takeover offer of over 100 million euros ($130 million) for
German peer Curanum AG, seeking to expand in the
largest European market for retirement homes.
** British microprocessing firm Imagination Technologies
has increased its offer to acquire the operating
business of MIPS Technologies to $80 million after a
rival firm topped its bid.
** New Zealand's biggest listed retailer The Warehouse Group
Ltd said on Monday it would acquire Noel Leeming Group,
a consumer electronics and home appliance retailer for NZ$65
million ($53 million) to expand its business.
** Ryanair has offered more concessions to EU
antitrust regulators after earlier proposals by the airline
failed to soothe competition concerns over its third bid to buy
Irish rival Aer Lingus.
** Argentine state-controlled energy company YPF
is in talks to form a partnership with Norway's Statoil
to develop YPF's shale reserves, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
** ThyssenKrupp Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger
wants to examine all options regarding the future of its German
steel business, including a spin off and a public flotation, a
German magazine reported on Saturday, citing supervisory board
sources.
** Telecommunications equipment companies Arris Group
and Pace Plc submitted the best bids for a
Google Inc business that sells television set-top boxes
and other equipment to cable companies, Bloomberg reported on
Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
** Citigroup is in talks with Lebanon's Audi Bank
on the sale of its consumer banking unit in Turkey,
part of the U.S.-based bank's plan to rationalise its global
businesses, senior banking sources said. [ID: nL5E8NA1TH]
** German public sector insurer Provinzial Nordwest will
discuss merging with peer Provinzial Rheinland in a potential
blow to Nordwest suitor Allianz.
The two public sector insurers would explore a merger until
March 31, the state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia said in a
statement on Monday, having met with the insurers'
owners.
** Delta Air Lines Inc is nearing an agreement to
buy Singapore Airlines' 49 percent stake in Virgin
Atlantic, and is expected to agree to a transatlantic
joint venture with the British carrier, a source said.