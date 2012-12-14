(Adds Virgin Money, Shell, Sonaecom and Jubilee Platinum)

Dec 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Brazil set more attractive and less risky terms on Thursday to attract international bids to operate a high-speed train between its two biggest cities after an attempt last year found no takers.

The winner must invest 7.7 billion reais ($3.7 billion), offer economy class tickets of no more than 200 reais ($100) and guarantee that trains cover the 260 miles (420 km) between Rio and Sao Paulo in no more than 99 minutes.

** Australand Property Group rejected an unsolicited offer from larger rival GPT Group to buy its most valuable assets, including the $2.4 billion investment property portfolio, saying it did not provide a sufficient premium.

** Several independent board members of KB Financial Group Inc are pressing the company to cut its $2.05 billion offer for ING Groep's South Korean insurance business, sources said, raising doubts the deal will be completed.

** Turkish joint venture Cengiz-Kolin-Limak made the highest bid of $1.96 billion on Friday in a privisation tender for the BEDAS power distribution network which supplies the European side of Istanbul, tender commission chairman Ibrahim Halil Kirsan said.

** Discovery Communications Inc said it would buy 12 Nordic television channels from Germany's ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG for about $1.7 billion to add fiction and sports to its program offerings.

** Dutch chemicals group AkzoNobel is selling its struggling North American decorative paints arm to U.S. rival PPG Industries for $1.1 billion to focus on its larger European and faster-growing businesses.

** French bank Societe Generale said it finalised the sale of loss-making Greek unit Geniki Bank to Piraeus Bank .

** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will put assets in neighboring Argentina up for sale, Argentine daily newspaper La Nacion reported, quoting unnamed sources.

** Luxembourg-based stainless steel maker Aperam is interested in buying the ThyssenKrupp Acciai Speciali Terni plant in Italy, the company said, joining what sources said was a list of possible bidders.

** Richard Branson's Virgin Money and U.S. private equity group JC Flowers have submitted bids for 316 UK bank branches being sold by RBS, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Royal Dutch Shell considered making a bid for rival BP in the past two years, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said in an advance copy of its Saturday edition.

** Portugal's Sonaecom and the largest shareholder in pay TV and telecommunications firm Zon Multimedia said they plan to merge Zon and Sonaecom's mobile phone unit Optimus.

** Italian carmaker Fiat SpA rebutted a report that it was set to raise money from banks to finance its purchase of more of Chrysler, saying it had no need for such funds.

** London-listed Jubilee Platinum said was in advanced talks with Platinum Australia (PLA) to create a mining group with the potential to become one of the world's top five platinum producers.

** Telekom Austria could walk away from its takeover of budget mobile brand Yesss, the country's telecoms regulator confirmed, in a move that could jeopardise a wider consolidation of the industry.

** KKR & Co LP has jumped into the auction for the fibre-optics business being sold by Australian contractor Leighton Holdings, a source familiar with the process told Reuters, eyeing a business that analysts say could fetch as much as A$870 million ($918 million).

** Britain's competition watchdog has given the green light to the London Stock Exchange's planned purchase of clearing house LCH.Clearnet.

The Office of Fair Trading gave its unconditional approval, clearing what was viewed as the biggest regulatory hurdle to the proposed 600 million euro ($785 million) tie-up.

** PT Axis Telekom Indonesia, controlled by Saudi Telecom Co , is planning to sell 1,600 telecommunication towers worth around $300 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Russian freight operator Globaltrans Investment has won the right to buy MMK-Trans, a subsidiary of Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works (MMK), the Kommersant daily said, citing several sources.

** KT Corp said it was considering buying a stake in a Moroccan telecommunications firm after Reuters reported earlier that the South Korean firm is interested in bidding for Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom .

** IAG, which will focus on its domestic market and expanding in Asia, is selling Equity Red Star for 87 million pounds ($140 million) to private equity firm Aquiline Partners, it said.

** Polish group Arctic Paper has extended the deadline of its bid for Swedish pulp supplier Rottneros by three weeks after failing to attract enough support.

Arctic sought to buy more than 90 percent of Rottneros with an offer that valued it at 351 million Swedish crowns ($53 million).

** German healthcare group Fresenius will exit its loss-making biotech business in order to focus on its other businesses, which it said offer better growth opportunities.

Fresenius said it was in talks with several parties over a sale of Fresenius Biotech, which had sales of 26 million euros ($34 million) in the first nine months of 2012 but posted a loss of 15 million euros.

** A1, an investment unit of Alfa Group, plans to buy 28.6 percent stake in Regal Petroleum, a company with operations in Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported, citing a memorandum of understanding.

* Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV, the world's largest coke bottler, will buy a 51 percent stake in Coca-Cola Co's Philippine bottling operations for $688.5 million in cash to expand its presence in the Philippines.

($1 = 0.9481 Australian dollars) ($1 = 0.7641 euros) ($1 = 54.4350 Indian rupees) ($1 = 6.6701 Swedish crowns = 3.1287 zlotys) (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)