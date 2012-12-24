UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
Dec 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
** Rosneft, seeking to wrap up Russia's largest-ever takeover deal, has raised $16.8 billion in bank loans and signed long-term supply deals with two leading oil traders that could be worth as much as $50 billion.
The state-controlled Russian oil major said on Monday the loans raised from Western banks would be sufficient to pay for the 50 percent of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP it is buying from BP for $27 billion in cash and stock.
** Private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and KKR & Co LP have emerged as the lead contenders to take over Reynolds and Reynolds, a software company hoping to sell itself for $5 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.
Reynolds may be sold for between $4 billion and $5 billion, less than the company had hoped, one of the people added.
** Toyota Tsusho Corp, the Japanese conglomerate, said on Monday it had secured almost 98 percent of French distribution company CFAO.
TTC had bought a 29.8 percent stake in CFAO in July from luxury and retail group PPR. TTC later launched a tender offer for CFAO, including PPR's remaining 12.2 percent stake, at 37.50 euros a share. The deal valued CFAO at 2.3 billion euros ($3 billion).
** Chevron Corp's Canada unit will buy a 50 percent stake in the Kitimat liquefied natural gas project and the proposed Pacific Trail Pipeline (PTP) from EOG Resources Inc and Encana Corp.
** Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp will acquire Qualicaps Co Ltd from U.S.-based Carlyle Group LP , a person familiar with the matter said, rewarding the buyout firm's second attempt to sell the drug capsule maker.
Nara, Japan-based Qualicaps makes hard two-piece capsules and related manufacturing equipment used in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries.
** Emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom said it would receive around $1.4 billion for the conversion of its preferred shares by shareholder Altimo into ordinary shares in a move that will boost the Russian investor's economic interest.
** Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary will take palm oil to sugar processor Tradewinds (M) Bhd private in a cash deal worth at least 1.5 billion ringgit ($490.20 million), Maybank Investment said on Monday.
** The London Stock Exchange cut its offer for a majority stake in transatlantic clearing house LCH.Clearnet by a quarter to 366 million euros ($482 million) to reflect new capital requirements.
** Britain's ITV Plc said it will buy a 61.5 percent stake in U.S.-based Gurney Productions, which makes reality programmes, for $40 million to boost its production business in the United States.
** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has struck a deal to sell its Russian banking unit Absolut Bank, one of the final businesses it is divesting to meet conditions agreed with European regulators after it received state aid.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen has ruled out a merger with General Motors' Opel division as part of their alliance, Autogazette reported on Monday, citing a Peugeot manager.
** Kyrgyzstan will sell its state gas company to Russia's Gazprom early next year, to ease a crippling energy crisis, its president said on Monday.
** Turkey's Anadolu Holding will start talks to sell its stake in Turkish Alternatif Bank to Commercial Bank of Qatar, Alternatif said in a statement on Monday. (Compiled by Balaji Sridharan and Garima Goel in Bangalore)
