Dec 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2115 GMT on Friday:
** China's CNOOC Ltd said it expects its $15.1
billion takeover of Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen Inc
to close in the first quarter of 2013 at the earliest,
a move that could be aimed at giving U.S. regulators more time
to approve a sensitive aspect of the deal.
** News Corp said it bought SportsTime Ohio, a
Cleveland-based regional sports network that broadcasts
Cleveland Indians baseball games. The company did not disclose
financial details.
** Polish oil refiner PKN Orlen has sold some of
its so-called mandatory oil stocks to Royal Bank of Scotland
for $383 million, freeing up funds for the company's
energy and shale gas exploration projects.
** ZTE Corp, China's second-largest telecoms
equipment maker, agreed on Friday to sell 81 percent of an
environmental monitoring business for 1.3 billion yuan ($208.5
million), which will contribute to its bottom line in 2013.
** Aerospace and defense components supplier Woodward Inc
agreed to buy the California-based hydraulic thrust
reverser actuation systems business from U.S. conglomerate
General Electric Co for $200 million in cash. The
business makes products for commercial aircraft such as the
Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.
** Spanish utility Iberdrola has agreed to sell its
20 percent stake in the Medgaz pipeline to Belgian company
Fluxys as it disposes of assets to cut its debt.
Iberdrola said on Friday the 146 million euros ($193
million) sale had been agreed on Thursday. Other shareholders in
the Medgaz pipeline, which runs between Algeria and Spain,
include oil firm Cepsa and Algeria's state-owned Sonatrach.
** Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema
said it bought a 50 percent stake in railcar operator
Financial Alliance for 3.4 billion roubles ($112 million) as it
aims to consolidate its rail assets.
It acquired the stake from its subsidiary Bashneft
, a mid-sized Russian oil company which is divesting
non-core assets.
** British education and media publisher Pearson Plc
has agreed to acquire a 5 percent stake in Barnes &
Noble Inc's Nook Media unit for $89.5
million.
** French media group NRJ has offered to pay 70
million euros ($93 million) to buy Virgin Radio, the musical
radio station that its owner Lagardere Active is
looking to sell, Les Echos said.
** Belgian banking and insurance group KBC said it
had agreed to sell its 22 percent stake in Nova Ljubljanska
Banka (NLB) to Slovenia for 2.8 million euros ($3.7 million),
one of the last remaining divestments required by EU regulators.
** Italian airline Alitalia, still reeling from financial
troubles in 2008, denied media speculation about a possible
tie-up with state railway operator Ferrovie dello Stato.