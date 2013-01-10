Jan 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** IntercontinentalExchange would consider selling Euronext as an alternative to floating it if bids for the European stock market emerge during ICE's planned $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, three sources close to the exchange said.

** Greece's top three lenders, National Bank, Eurobank and Alpha, will not submit binding offers for troubled Hellenic Postbank, a banker close to the procedure said on Thursday.

** Spain's Telefonica said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its 13 percent stake in satellite operator Hispasat to Spanish infrastructure company Abertis and Paris-listed Eutelsat for 101 million euros ($132 million).

** Supervalu Inc struck a $3.3 billion deal to reduce its burdensome debt by selling five retail grocery chains to an investor group led by Cerberus Capital Management LP , the No. 3 U.S. grocery store operator announced on Thursday.

The transaction will be valued at $3.3 billion, in which the buyer will take on $3.2 billion of Supervalu's debt.

** British semiconductor materials maker IQE Plc said it would buy a unit of U.S.-based Kopin Corp for $75 million to strengthen its position in the wireless industry.

** Legg Mason Inc has been approached in recent months by some of its senior managers and private equity firms with plans to take the struggling asset manager private, but the board has decided against exploring that option at least until the company has a new chief executive, three sources said.

** Italian milk group Granarolo, a competitor of French-controlled dairy group Parmalat, said it had agreed to buy French cheesemaker CIPF Codipal from holding Compagnie du Forum SAS as part of its strategy to grow internationally.

** China's insurance regulator said it has conducted a preliminary review of HSBC Holdings Plc's planned sale of its $9.4 billion stake in Ping An Insurance to Thailand's CP Group and is seeking more information from the Chinese insurer.

** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his $7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) for the sixth time, until Jan. 15.

** Sprint Nextel Corp is under no pressure to raise its $2 billion offer for Clearwire Corp to beat a higher bid by Dish Network Corp as it holds several trump cards it can play to thwart its rival, three sources close to the matter said.

** BlackRock is to buy Credit Suisse's exchange-traded fund (ETF) business that will give the U.S. asset manager greater scale in Europe.

The price tag on the deal, announced on Thursday, was not disclosed, but two sources familiar with the matter put it at between $200 million and $300 million.

** Sony Corp has put one of its main buildings in central Tokyo up for sale in a deal that could raise up to 100 billion yen ($1.14 billion) as the company seeks to sell non-core assets to boost its balance sheet, five people with direct knowledge of the deal said.

** General Motors Co's European division Opel is not up for sale, Steve Girsky, vice chairman of the U.S. car maker, said on Thursday.

Parent GM will continue to invest in Ruesselsheim-based Opel, Girsky, who is also head of Opel's supervisory board, said at an event at the company's Eisenach, Germany-based plant.

** Lafarge, the world's largest cement maker, has now hit 80 percent of its 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) asset sale target for 2012 and hopes to meet the remainder soon, it said.

** Switzerland's Astra Oil Trading (AOT) has won Libya's sell tender for gasoil for the full year of 2013, traders said.

AOT won the gasoil cargoes at around a $20-22 premium to Mediterranean gasoil prices, traders said. The company will lift around 60,000 tonnes of gasoil per month.

** TV station operator Fisher Communications Inc, under pressure from billionaire investor Mario Gabelli, said it is exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale.

** Hermes is taking over d'Annonay tannery, one of its key providers of calf leather, becoming the latest luxury brand to buy up a supplier in an increasingly competitive environment for quality raw materials.

** The French state could take part in the purchase of Alcatel-Lucent's submarine cable unit in a deal aimed at easing financial pressure on the indebted telecoms gear maker, French business newspaper Agefi reported.

** Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest listed lender, has sold most of its 33 percent stake in Qatar's Ahli Bank to sovereign fund Qatar Foundation.

The sale, involving all but 1,000 of Ahli United's 37.38 million shares, still requires the approval of Ahli Bank shareholders, an Ahli Bank filing to the Qatar bourse said.

** Shares in Italian defence group Finmeccanica rose for the second day on Thursday after a report said negotiations on the sale of its AnsaldoEnergia unit are warming up.

** Finnish forest group UPM-Kymmene said it was looking for a buyer for its sawmill in Pestovo, Russia, as it seeks to improve profitability in its timber business.

UPM, one of Europe's leading sawn timber companies, said it also plans to cut Pestovo mill's output to a level that only fulfils existing contracts.

** Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz gas group has agreed to a deal that could see it take a stake in the Nabucco pipeline to transport the country's gas to Europe, boosting the project's chances against a rival plan.

** China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is among three big funds competing for a stake in Australian dairy producer Van Diemen's Land, a newspaper reported.

** The second largest U.S. pension fund decided to sell its investments in manufacturers of firearms that are banned in California, like the assault rifle used in the Newtown, Connecticut, school massacre.

** Private equity firm CVC is in exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in SPi Global Holdings, a business outsourcing unit of Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co , for about $320 million including debt, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Copper and gold miner PanAust Ltd is Australia's top contender to be taken over in 2013 in another year likely to be dominated by acquisitions of resource companies, according to an annual report from JP Morgan's specialist sales desk.

** India's Punj Lloyd Ltd stepped up its offer for the construction business of Macmahon Holdings Ltd, looking to trump a current deal with Leighton Holdings Ltd .