(Adds Pronova; updates Qatar, Given, ConocoPhillips)

Jan 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Germany's BASF lifted its offer for Norwegian fish oils maker Pronova on Tuesday after its initial offer failed to attract enough acceptances.

BASF lifted the bid to 13.50 crowns per share, valuing the firm at $737 million, Pronova said in a statement.

** Czech energy company EPH will buy a 49 percent stake in Slovak gas utility SPP from Germany's E.ON and France's GDF Suez for a total of 2.6 billion euros ($3.5 billion), pushing ahead in a multi-billion acquisition strategy.

** ConocoPhillips will sell some of its oilfields in Montana and North Dakota to Denbury Resources Inc for $1.05 billion to focus instead on its promising shale oil and gas properties in the same region.

** Given Imaging is no longer considering a sale or merger and will instead focus on its existing operating plan, as well as potential acquisitions and alliances, the camera-in-a-pill maker said on Tuesday.

** French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Tuesday he would not confirm or deny reports that carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen could buy alliance partner General Motors' troubled Opel unit in Europe.

** Global supply chain manager Li & Fung Ltd said on Tuesday it had acquired Lornamead Acquisitions Ltd for about $190 million, as it strengthens its business globally in health, beauty and cosmetics.

** Qatar Airways is not interested in buying a stake in Indian budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd or any other Indian airline, its chief executive said, quashing media reports that the Gulf carrier was in talks for a potential investment.

** Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi extended his $7.2 billion offer to take over Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd for the seventh time, to Jan. 21.

** India's Yes Bank Ltd is in talks to buy the local retail and commercial operations of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Investcorp, one of the Middle East's largest private equity houses, has sold CCC Information Services to U.S-headquartered Leonard Green & Partners, the Bahrain-based firm said on Tuesday.

** Australian private equity firm Ironbridge said on Tuesday it has sold its New Zealand waste company, EnviroWaste, to Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings for NZ$501 million ($421 million), including NZ$11 million in debt.

** Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest mobile phone company, said it would buy Hamilton-based Mountain Cablevision Limited and some wireless spectrum licenses from Canada's Shaw Communications Inc for about C$700 million ($710 million).

** German public-sector lender BayernLB said on Tuesday that it has sold a stake of roughly 2 percent in Germany's flagship airline Lufthansa to investors.

** Telefonica S.A. has sold its remaining 2.9 percent stake in telecommunications equipment company Amper S.A. , which it used to fully own, a source with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

** Aurizon Mines Ltd advised its shareholders on Tuesday to hold off on taking any action on an unsolicited takeover proposal from rival gold miner Alamos Gold Inc while it reviews the bid.