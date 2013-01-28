Jan 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines parent AMR Corp are in the final stages of negotiating a merger, with valuation and management structure being the two major sticking points left to resolve, four people familiar with the matter said.

** Warren Buffett made a bid to acquire New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE Euronext last November, but his offer was less than one already on the table from IntercontinentalExchange Inc, two people familiar with the matter said.

** Giant Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan has emerged as a final-round bidder for the fibre-optics business of Leighton Holdings Ltd, according to sources with knowledge of the matter, a business that analysts have said could fetch as much as A$870 million ($908.15 million).

** Johnson & Johnson is shopping a business that makes women's products such as Stayfree and Carefree pads, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the process.

** Daimler, Ford and Nissan plan to develop and launch affordable fuel-cell vehicles within five years, in the latest sign of increasing cooperation among automakers to meet ever-tighter global emissions rules.

** Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's largest Islamic lender by market value, is seeking shareholder approval to buy a strategic stake in a Libyan commercial bank through a capital increase, it said on Monday, without naming the target entity.

** Time Warner Cable Inc said it will carry the new Los Angeles Dodgers channel, outbidding Fox Sports, which held the rights to show Dodgers' games for more than a decade.

** The owners of Vivacom offered to buy out minority shareholders in the Bulgarian telecoms group in a deal that would value the company at about $557 million.

** German retailer Metro will pay around 230 million euros ($310 million) to acquire a 2.97 percent stake in Europe's largest chain of electrical stores from one of its founders, a source close to Metro said.

** A Zambian government regulator has rejected a proposed merger of Japanese conglomerate Toyota Tsusho Corp and France's CFAO, saying it would lessen competition in the local car market.

** An arcane British appeals court will decide this week whether one of Turkey's richest tycoons can retain control of Turkcell, the country's biggest mobile phone operator, in a dispute pitting him against Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman.

** Hostess Brands Inc is close to securing initial bids for its Drake's cake business and four bread operations that could net the bankrupt bakery company more than $50 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.

An announcement of the deals, part of the company's bankruptcy reorganization, could come on Monday, according to the source, who requested anonymity because the talks are not public.

** Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc will not split its wholesale and retail divisions as its biggest shareholder, Jana Partners, wants because doing so would "destroy value" for shareholders, Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on Monday.

** Hess Corp announced plans to sell its oil storage terminal network and exit the oil refining business, after activist hedge fund Elliott Associates said it was considering nominating directors to the Hess board.