Jan 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
** Private equity firms, including Carlyle and KKR
, this week submitted non-binding offers for control of
French fashion brands Maje, Sandro and Claudie Pierlot, sources
familiar with the transaction told Reuters.
** Royal Dutch Shell is to shut permanently most
units of its 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) Hamburg-Harburg
refinery in March, completing a deal made with Swedish refiner
Nynas in 2011, the company said on Thursday.
** UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, may
sell Kazakhstan's ATF Bank to a firm owned by Kazakh
businessman Galimzhan Yesenov for about $500 million, sources
close to the deal and in ATF Bank told Reuters on Thursday.
** Ocwen Financial Corp is in the lead to buy Ally
Bank's $122 billion of mortgage servicing rights, three people
familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
The deal is expected to be valued at around $1 billion and
could be announced soon, said one of the sources, who declined
to be identified because details of the auction are not public.
** Belgian biscuit maker Lotus Bakeries will buy
sector peer Biscuiterie Willems to grow production capacity of
its trademark caramelised 'speculoos' biscuits, the group
announced on Thursday.
** Qatar Telecom (Qtel) plans to raise its stake
in Asiacell as part of the Iraqi unit's $1.35 billion share
sale, a Baghdad bourse official said on Thursday, as the Gulf
telco seeks greater control of its foreign affiliates.
** Greece's privatisation agency on Thursday picked U.S.
private equity fund NCH Capital to develop land on the island of
Corfu for tourism, in a 23 million euro deal that is part of the
government's asset sales agenda to pay down public debt.
** The owner of offroad motorbike maker KTM
acquired rival brand Husqvarna from Germany's BMW on
Thursday in a consolidation move that helps shave costs as the
industry copes with a slump in Europe.
** Gardner Denver Inc has asked private equity
bidders to submit final offers for the industrial machinery
maker by mid-February, three people familiar with the matter
said on Thursday.
Buyout firms Advent International Corp, KKR & Co LP,
and the partnership of TPG Capital Management LP and Onex Corp
have been weighing final bids after meeting with
Gardner Denver's management in the past few weeks, the people
said.
** Payment processor Fidelity National Information Services
Inc said it would buy the remaining 78 percent stake in
mFoundry that it does not already own for about $120 mln in cash
to focus on the mobile banking business.
** Italian private equity fund Clessidra has decided to
present an improved offer for Telecom Italia Media
before its controlling shareholder Telecom Italia
meets on Feb. 7 to examine the sale of the television company, a
source close to the matter said on Thursday.
** The FIMI fund said is in talks to join a group that
controls flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines, Israel's
largest private investment fund said on Thursday.
El Al is controlled by Knafaim Holdings with a
39.33 percent stake.
** Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, said on
Thursday it would "vigorously" contest a U.S. Justice Department
lawsuit seeking to block it from taking full control of Mexican
brewer Grupo Modelo.
AB InBev said the Department of Justice's action was
"inconsistent with the law, the facts and the reality of the
market place."
** Debt-laden Mechel said on Thursday it bought
nearly 22 percent of the Pacific port of Vanino, helping to
ensure the Russian mining and steel company has access to its
preferred export route to Asia.
** Scientific Games Corp, which makes tickets and
software for lotteries, said it would acquire rival WMS
Industries Inc for about $1.42 billion to beef up its
gaming machines business.
** Malaysian state oil company Petroliam Nasional Berhad
(Petronas) has made an 8.8 billion ringgit ($2.85
billion) offer to buy out other shareholders in shipping unit
MISC Bhd and delist it.
** Annaly Capital Management Inc will gain control
of CreXus Investment Corp after raising its offer for
the remaining 88 percent stake in the commercial mortgage
investor.
** BTG Pactual, Brazil's largest independent
investment bank, said on Wednesday it would pay about 418
million reais (US$210 million) to privately owned deposit
guarantee fund FGC to acquire Banco Bamerindus do Brasil.
** Shares of Singapore's WBL Corp Ltd surged to
the highest in nearly 2-1/2 years after United Engineers Ltd
said it will launch a rival bid, topping an earlier
offer from Straits Trading Co Ltd and fuelling
speculation of a bidding war.
** Hostess Brands Inc said private equity firms
Apollo Global Management LLC and C. Dean Metropoulos &
Co have set a baseline offer of $410 million to buy the
company's snack cake brands including Hostess Twinkies and Dolly
Madison.
** China's Hanlong Group has left Sundance Resources Ltd
shareholders in suspense again over whether it will be
able to fund its $1.4 billion takeover of the Australian
company, with signs that it will not meet a key deadline on
Thursday.
** Citigroup Inc is looking to pull out of consumer
banking in more countries in an effort to lower costs and boost
profits, according to two people familiar with the matter.
** Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is in talks with India's Jet
Airways for a potential investment in the Indian
carrier, India's Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said on
Thursday, without giving any details of the possible deal.
Jet expects to finalise a stake sale deal with Etihad "in a
week or so", an executive at the carrier, who declined to be
named said.
** Electronic payment services provider ACI Worldwide Inc
said it will buy its peer, Online Resources Corp
, in an all-cash deal with an equity value of about
$126.6 million to expand its footprint in the online banking and
bill payment sectors.
** India's DLF Ltd said on Thursday it would sell
part of its wind power assets with a capacity of 150 megawatts
to Bharat Light and Power Pvt Ltd for 2.82 billion rupees ($52.8
million) as part of its plans to reduce debt.
** A consortium lead by private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners is in talks to pump up to 1.8 billion euros ($2.4
billion) into Dutch banking and insurance group SNS Reaal
, a local newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unnamed
sources.