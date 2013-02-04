Feb 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2110 GMT on Monday:

** Dell Inc moved closer to a nearly $24 billion buyout deal, with price negotiations narrowing to $13.50 to $13.75 a share in what would be the biggest leveraged buyout since the financial crisis.

Talks between Dell, the world's No. 3 computer maker, and a consortium led by its founder and chief executive, Michael Dell, to take the company private were in the final stages on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said.

** South Korean telecoms company KT Corp has joined the competition to buy Vivendi's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom, lining up banks to advise on a deal potentially worth over $6 billion, two people familiar with the situation said.

** Software maker Oracle Corp will buy Acme Packet Inc for $1.7 billion net of cash as billionaire CEO Larry Ellison expands into the networking equipment market long dominated by Cisco Systems Inc.

** Iconix Brand Group Inc, known for its apparel labels such as Candie's and Starter, acquired control of the Buffalo David Bitton brand to expand into higher-end brands.

Iconix said it paid Buffalo International ULC $76.5 million in cash for a 51 percent stake in the brand.

** Jabil Circuit Inc said it would buy Nypro Inc, a maker of precision plastic products, for about $665 million to add to its consumer electronics, healthcare and consumer packaging businesses.

** German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn has agreed to buy Veolia Transdev's eastern European bus services for roughly 200 million euros ($274 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

** Colombia's Finance Minister on Monday ruled out the sale this year of a stake in state oil company Ecopetrol, the proceeds of which had been earmarked in the 2013 financing plan.

** Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday it was reviewing options for its Hartwall business in Finland, which could lead to it being divested.

** Puma Energy has agreed to buy independent Australian fuel distributor and retailer Ausfuel from private equity firm Archer Capital, the companies said on Monday, in a deal media reported could be worth up to A$650 million ($676 million).

** Etihad Airways is close to taking a stake in India's Jet Airways the Abu Dhabi airline said on Monday after reporting a tripling in profits for last year.

** Austria's Immofinanz sold six properties for a total of 81 million euros ($111 million), including its last French asset, as part of its plan to dispose of non-core holdings.

** Blackstone Group LP, the big U.S.-based asset manager, said on Sunday that one of its funds had acquired a controlling stake in two seaplane operators based in Maldives.

No price or terms were given in the private equity fund's deal for the two operators, Maldivian Air Taxi and Trans Maldivian Airways, which together have 44 planes doing more than 100,000 flights annually, Blackstone said.

** Finnish IT services provider Tieto on Monday said it has agreed to sell most of its business in Germany and the Netherlands to Aurelius.

** Cowen Group Inc has agreed to acquire privately held Dahlman Rose & Co LLC on Friday, adding the energy, metals and mining, transportation, chemicals and agriculture sectors to the boutique investment company's specialties.