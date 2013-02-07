Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2110 GMT on Thursday:
** India has raised $2.15 billion by selling shares in
state-run power utility NTPC, putting the government
on track to meet its fundraising target to reduce the budget
deficit.
** Copper miner Kazakhmys said on Thursday it was in
early stage talks about selling its stake in a Kazakhstan power
station in a deal which could be worth around $1.6 billion.
** Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG) has agreed
to sell one of EMI's most prized assets, the Parlophone Label
Group, to Warner Music for 487 million pounds ($764.71 million)
in cash, parent Vivendi said on Thursday.
** U.S. private equity firm Blackstone Group, along
with two other companies, have agreed to buy a business park in
south India for 19.5 billion rupees ($367 million), two sources
with direct knowledge told Reuters.
** CVS Caremark Corp said on Wednesday it bought
Drogaria Onofre, Brazil's eighth-largest drugstore chain, last
week, marking the first time the drugstore and pharmacy services
company has ventured outside the United States.
** Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, has
acquired a 29 percent stake in Glencore-controlled zinc
producer Kazzinc, adding to its extensive holdings in the
country's mining sector.
** Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp
said on Thursday it plans to reduce its stake in
mobile phone provider Cellcom by 1.9 percent and sell
shares in two other companies to improve its cash position.
** Indian auto components maker Bharat Forge and
Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems said
on Thursday they were forming a joint venture to supply advanced
artillery and mortar systems to the Indian
military.
** Cablevision Systems Corp is close to selling its
Optimum West division to Charter Communications Inc,
Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
** Greece's biggest telecoms operator OTE said on
Thursday it agreed to sell its satellite unit Hellas SAT to
Saudi Arabia-based Arabsat for 208 million euros as part of
measures to cut its debt.
** International drug companies are considering bidding for
Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, one of Brazil's biggest
drugmakers, in a deal valuing it at several billion dollars,
according to people involved in the process.
** U.S. restaurant chain Landry's Inc is ready
to buy Ark Restaurants Corp for $22 per share and is
willing to meet with the company's board of directors to
negotiate a deal, it said late on Wednesday.
Based on 3.24 million shares outstanding, as per Thomson
Reuters data, the offer would value Ark Restaurants at about
$71.3 million.
** Cantor Fitzgerald is in advanced talks to buy
brokerage firm Seymour Pierce, the Financial Times reported on
Wednesday, citing people familiar with the discussions.
** Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd, South Korea's
No. 2 insurer by assets, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday
it was reviewing the feasibility of buying ING Groep NV's
South Korean insurance unit.
** India's Jindal Steel has pulled out of talks to
invest in a Cameroon mine owned by iron ore producer Afferro
Mining Inc , questioning the financial viability
of the project.