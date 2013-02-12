Feb 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Britain's GlaxoSmithKline is one of several groups exploring a potential takeover of Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, one of Brazil's biggest drugmakers, people familiar with the matter said.

The privately owned business is attractive to a number of drug companies looking to increase their footprint in Latin America and could fetch $3 billion to $4 billion, or even more if competition is keen, they added.

** Russian energy firm Sintez Group is offering up to 1.9 billion euros ($2.5 billion) in a bid for Greek gas company DEPA, the highest price among bidders, Russia's Kommersant business daily reported, citing a banking source.

** British private equity firm 3i has sold plastic equipment maker Mold-Masters to U.S. rival Milacron for 615 million pounds ($963 million) as part of its debt-reduction disposal plan.

** Reckitt Benckiser is paying Bristol-Myers Squibb $482 million for the right to sell a number of top-selling non-prescription remedies in Brazil, Mexico and other parts of Latin America.

** Ryanair's bid to take over smaller Irish rival Aer Lingus is to be blocked by Europe's anti-monopoly watchdog, the low-cost giant said on Tuesday, a "political" decision it said it would challenge in court.

** Citigroup-unit Banamex sold about half its stake in top Mexican airline Aeromexico for about $172 million, and the head of major milk company Lala picked up the shares, raising his holding in the company.

** Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc has agreed to sell 237 Park Avenue, a 21-story Midtown Manhattan office building, to RXR Realty and Walton Street Capital LLC, the winning bidders said on Tuesday. The purchase price is $820 million, two sources familiar with deal said.

** A firm that owns more than 2 percent of Outdoor Channel Holdings Inc urged the company's board to halt a planned sale of the cable network to Leo Hindrey's InterMedia Outdoor Holdings LLC, according to a letter provided to Reuters.

** Bumi Plc said it had agreed a deal that would allow Indonesia's Bakrie Group to unwind its interest in the London-listed coal miner in exchange for Bumi's stake in Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, PT Bumi Resources.

** The Reserve Bank of Australia said it sold its 50 percent stake in scandal-tainted banknote firm Securency to its partner in the operation for an initial payment of A$65 million ($66.7 million).

** Poland's top telecoms group TPSA confirmed it launched the sale process of its fully owned web portal Wp.pl as part of the plan to curb the expected revenue fall.

** Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain bought a 10 percent stake in Ganden Investments, the parent company of debt-strapped Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp.