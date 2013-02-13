Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:

** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd said it would sell its 50 percent stake in Altynalmas Gold for $300 million as the miner looks to focus on the development of its massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project in Mongolia.

** Dutch dredger Boskalis said its target Dockwise supported the 733 million euro ($987 million) takeover offer.

** Time Warner Inc is seeking to sell its publishing unit Time Inc and has met with at least one serious buyer, Fortune magazine said, citing unnamed sources.

** Four local banks have been shortlisted in the sale of Citigroup's retail banking business in Turkey and the deal is expected to close in late March or April, banking sources told Reuters.

** Coeur d'Alene Mines Corp offered to buy Orko Silver Corp, topping a bid from First Majestic Silver Corp and opening a race for control of one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits.

** Top oil trading house Vitol plans to offer C$192 million ($192 million) for Canada-listed oil and gas group Sterling Resources to gain a foothold in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

** Austria's Immofinanz withdrew from the tender for the real estate unit of German bank BayernLB, saying it could get in the way of its plans to list its residential unit.

** A merger between British soft drinks companies Britvic and A.G. Barr hangs in the balance after Britain's consumer affairs watchdog referred the deal to the Competition Commission.

** Vodafone is considering a bid for Germany's Kabel Deutschland to expand the UK-based mobile company's services in Europe's biggest economy, according to a person familiar with the matter.

** Omega Advisors, a hedge fund run by Chief Executive Leon Cooperman, sold its stake in Apple Inc and took new stakes in SandRidge Energy Inc and Facebook Inc in the fourth quarter, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.