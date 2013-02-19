Feb 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:

** Capital One Financial Corp said it agreed to sell to Citigroup Inc its $7 billion portfolio of private label and co-branded credit card accounts linked to electronics retailer Best Buy Co Inc.

** Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Dutch asset manager Robeco from its owner, Rabobank, for 1.935 billion euros ($2.58 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal.

** Office Depot Inc, the No.2 U.S. office supply retailer, is in advanced talks to merge with smaller rival OfficeMax Inc and a deal could come as early as this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

** The government's sale of a $10 billion stake in Japan Tobacco Inc, the world's third-largest tobacco company, is expected to kick off within days after bankers met on Tuesday over deal details, sources close to the deal told Reuters.

** Vodafone Group Plc moved closer to a possible 10 billion-euro bid for German cable operator Kabel Deutschland by hiring long-time banker Goldman Sachs to advise on options, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** TNT Express, whose $7 billion takeover by United Parcel Service was blocked last month, reported a further loss on Monday, saying it would sell units in Brazil and China and cut costs as it prepares for a future alone.

** Bancolombia SA, Colombia's largest lender by assets, agreed to purchase HSBC Bank SA Panama for $2.1 billion, the company told local regulators on Tuesday, the latest in an expansion wave by Colombian banks in Latin America.

** Canadian life insurer Great-West Lifeco Inc said on Tuesday it would buy Irish Life Group Ltd for C$1.75 billion ($1.73 billion).

** Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties, which plans to merge with smaller rival Sorouh Real Estate, on Tuesday said its largest shareholder Mubadala converted bonds in the company to shares, boosting its capital by nearly 10 percent.

** Denmark's Dong Energy Wind Power A/S is selling its onshore wind farms in Poland to local state-controlled utilities PGE and Energa for around 1 billion zlotys ($318.76 million), PGE said on Tuesday.

** Glencore-controlled zinc producer Kazzinc and Kazakh investment company Verny Capital have purchased two gold deposits in northern Kazakhstan with combined reserves of some 70 tonnes for about $200 million, Verny Capital said on Tuesday.

** Shares in German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co SE jumped more than 10 percent after a stake purchase by billionaire investor Albrecht Knauf sparked speculation he could be planning a full bid.

** Poland's state-controlled chemicals maker Azoty Tarnow said it had offered to buy the remaining 16 percent stake it does not yet control in its smaller rival Pulawy . It said it offered to but the stake for 132.6 zlotys per share, or more than 400 million zlotys ($127.5 million) in total.

** Malaysian automotive-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd has agreed to pay 298 million ringgit ($96 million) to buy Composites Technology Research Malaysia (CTRM), a producer of aircraft components owned by the finance ministry.

** Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday it would work with privately held U.S. company Chiasma to develop and market a treatment for growth hormone disorders in a deal worth almost $600 million in upfront and milestone payments.

** Shares in Jet Airways fell as much as 6.8 percent on Monday, a day after the chairman of Etihad Airways said the Abu Dhabi-based carrier needed to revise the terms of a pending deal to buy a stake in the Indian airline.

The deal would be the first since India relaxed ownership rules in September and allowed foreign carriers to buy up to 49 percent in local carriers, which are battling stiff competition and high operating costs.

** SCMP Group Ltd, the publisher of South China Morning Post newspaper, said on Monday it is in talks regarding the possible acquisition of a group of media companies in Hong Kong. It did not identify targets.

** A key Indonesian investor has sold his 10 percent holding in Bumi Plc only days before a key vote on the miner's future, threatening Nat Rothschild's hopes of victory in the battle to win control of the company.

** Turkish glass maker Trakya Cam said that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to buy Germany's Fritz Holding, which makes glass coating and molded parts for the automotive industry.

** Natixis plans to shed its 20 percent stake in a network of savings banks tied to its parent company BPCE in a deal that will free up capital and allow for a one-off 2 billion-euro ($2.7 billion) dividend to shareholders.

** Bolivian President Evo Morales, who has tightened state control over the nation's small economy since taking office in 2006, nationalized an airports operator owned by Spanish infrastructure company Abertis on Monday.

** Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia , is gearing up to write down its 22.45 percent stake in the Italian telecoms company by at least 20 percent, two sources close to the situation said on Monday.

** Mexico's Grupo Gigante on Monday did not rule out a possible acquisition of the 50 percent stake in the Mexican unit of U.S. office-supply store chain Office Depot that it does not already own following a report it was in talks to do so.

** Media group Independent News & Media (INM) has agreed to sell its South African unit to a consortium of investors for 2 billion rand ($226 million), the Irish company said on Sunday.