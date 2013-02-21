Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:

** U.S. oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC will buy Berry Petroleum Co for $2.5 billion in stock, raising its output by about a third and boosting its oil reserves in Texas, California, Colorado and Utah.

** Business software maker Compuware Corp, which has rejected a $2.3 billion bid by an activist investor, is exploring a sale and talking to buyout firms to gauge takeover interest, four people familiar with the matter said.

** Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate, which have agreed to merge operations and create a business with assets worth $13 billion, failed to meet the necessary quorum for a crucial merger vote.

** Ferrovial is to buy British utility services company Enterprise Plc for 385 million pounds ($589 million) from 3i Group, the Spanish infrastructure group's first major purchase after a long debt-cutting drive.

** Brazil's state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is in advanced talks to sell stakes in its refineries and other assets in Argentina for $400 million to Argentine company Oil Combustibles, a source close to Petrobras said on Thursday.

** MGM Resorts International Chairman Jim Murren said he has been approached by potential buyers for the Crystals luxury mall in its $8.5 billion Las Vegas CityCenter joint venture complex.

** LVMH, the world's biggest luxury group, unveiled its first acquisition in fashion in four years on Thursday when it took a minority stake in young French fashion brand Maxime Simoens for an undisclosed sum.

** Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Company has decided to put its sports and modeling talent agency IMG up for sale and is in the process of picking an investment bank to lead the effort, three people familiar with the matter said.

** A decision by the U.K. Takeover Panel to approve the sale by billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov of his 38 percent stake in Russian gold miner Polyus Gold is expected imminently, three sources with knowledge of the proposed deal said.

** Australia's Alumina Ltd on Thursday said it was unlikely to bid for Rio Tinto' Pacific Aluminium business, but did not rule out that its new Chinese shareholder, state-owned CITIC Group, might be interested.

** Poland's top lender PKO BP would be interested in buying rival Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, PKO's chief was quoted as saying.

** The New York Times Co is putting The Boston Globe on the auction block for a second time as it seeks to focuses solely on growing its flagship newspaper, the company said on Wednesday.

** Italian tractor and truck maker Fiat Industrial said its board had approved final terms of a planned merger with its 88 percent-owned CNH unit.

** French luxury retail group Galeries Lafayette plans to make a counter offer for rival department store group Le Printemps, its CEO told French daily Le Figaro. Printemps is 70 percent owned by Deutsche Bank real estate investment unit RREEF and 30 percent by the Borletti Group, headed by Borletti.