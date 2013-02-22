(Adds MSC Industrial, Rosneft,Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing, Western Energy Services, SNI, Magellan Midstream; updates Polyus Gold, Gardner Denver)

Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Gardner Denver Inc prepared for a board meeting to consider a $3.7 billion buyout offer by KKR & Co LP as its 2013 earnings forecast on Friday came well below analysts' expectations on weak demand for its pumps.

** Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov has sold his stake in London-listed gold miner Polyus Gold to two Russian buyers for $3.6 billion after approval from British regulators.

** Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) said one of its funds had bought the Metropolis shopping mall in northwest Moscow, in what it called Russia's biggest commercial real estate deal for $1.2 billion, several sources told Reuters.

** The investment vehicle of Morocco's royal family, SNI, sold a 37.7 percent stake in dairy firm Centrale Laitiere to French partner Danone in a block trade on Friday, traders said. Danone had agreed to pay 550 million euros ($727.23 million) to take control of Morocco's top dairy product maker.

** Industrial products distributor MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc said it would buy the North American distribution business of Barnes Group Inc for $550 million to gain access to the metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market in Canada.

** Magellan Midstream Partners LP said it would buy 800 miles of refined petroleum products pipelines from Plains All American Pipeline LP for $190 million, expanding a network that is already the longest in the United States.

** Western Energy Services Corp, owner of the sixth-largest fleet of drilling rigs in Canada, will buy IROC Energy Services Corp for about C$157 million ($154 million) to add rigs used in maintaining oil and gas wells.

** The governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands said on his website this week that HOVENSA, the joint venture of Hess Corp and Venezuela's PDVSA, will consider selling its shuttered refinery there.

** Finnish company Ahlstrom has delayed the spin-off of its speciality paper business via a merger with Swedish firm Munksjo due to talks with EU antitrust regulators.

** Rosneft plans to take control of rival Russian oil company TNK-BP by April 1, completing one of the sector's biggest takeovers three months early, an industry source with knowledge of the deal said. Rosneft is buying the business for $55 billion from its 50-50 owners, private Russian consortium AAR and British oil company BP, in two separate deals. (Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan and Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore)