(Adds Best Buy, RCS MediaGroup, Rio Tinto; updates Danfoss, Popular)

March 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:

** Spanish building and services group FCC said that it plans to sell at least 2.2 billion euros ($2.9 billion) of assets in the next three years to reduce debt.

** Danish industrial group Danfoss A/S will take full control of Sauer-Danfoss Inc by acquiring a quarter of the company it does not already own for about $700 million, strengthening its footing in the mobile hydraulics industry.

** Global miner Rio Tinto has appointed investment banks Credit Suisse and CIBC to sell its majority stake in Canada's largest iron ore producer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Bertelsmann AG, Europe's largest media company, is buying out its partner in music rights company BMG, banking on pop fans splashing out on more digital downloads.

The German group, best known for its TV arm RTL and publisher Random House, said the purchase of the 51 percent stake from private equity group KKR & Co LP valued BMG at 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), including debt.

** Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had agreed to buy advertising technology from Microsoft Corp that measures the effectiveness of ads on its website, which should help in its fight with Google Inc for online advertising revenue. Facebook did not say how much it paid for the technology.

** Best Buy Co on Friday rejected what it considered a poor minority investment offer from Richard Schulze's private equity sponsors, following the founder's earlier push to take the entire company private.

** Italian businessman Andrea Mastagni is interested in buying the 10 magazines the debt-laden publisher RCS MediaGroup has put up for sale to shore up its balance sheet, a source who has knowledge of talks between RCS and suitors told Reuters on Friday.

** A consortium led by Carlyle Group and company management has reached a deal to take Chinese economy hotel chain 7 Days Group Holdings Ltd private, after raising its bid by 9 percent to $688 million.

** William Hill is to pay 424 million pounds ($643 million) for full control of its online business, marking an acceleration of the expansion of Britain's largest bookmaker.

** Nomura Holdings Inc said it would cut its stake in Nomura Real Estate Holdings in a deal that will raise about $577 million as Japan's largest brokerage prepares for tougher capital regulations.

** Popular Inc said it will sell $568 million of non-performing loans to a joint venture between Caribbean Property Group and funds affiliated with Perella Weinberg Partners, paving the way for the lender to repay federal bailout funds.

** Arkady Rotenburg, a construction billionaire and former judo sparring partner of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has bought a 10.7 percent stake in Rostelecom, the state-controlled telecoms group said.

** Ithaca Energy Inc has agreed to buy Valiant Petroleum Plc for 203 million pounds ($308 million) in cash and stock, in a deal that will enable it to double its 2013 production forecast from oilfields in the North Sea.

** Pay-TV group BSkyB said it agreed to buy Telefonica's British broadband and fixed-line telephony business for up to 200 million pounds ($304 million) as the company continues to beef up its broadband offering.

** Swedish state-owned energy group Vattenfall said it was considering selling block R of its Lippendorf brown coal-fired power station as well as other assets in Germany.

** Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc said it is reviewing options for its lucrative injectables business after receiving several unsolicited expressions of interest, driving up its shares nearly 8 percent to a life-high.

** Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil said on Friday that talks to allow Switzerland-based Puma Energy to take it over had been terminated, confirming recent market speculations.

** Mexico's stock exchange has agreed to buy a small stake in Lima's bourse as part of a strategic venture to connect the two countries' capital markets, according to a regulatory filing by the exchange on Thursday.

Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores will buy 5.9 percent of the class A shares of the Bolsa de Valores de Lima , according to the filing. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) ($1 = 0.6588 British pounds) (Compiled by Garima Goel and Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)