March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Pantaloon Retail, India's top listed retailer by sales, plans to sell a 22.5 percent stake in insurance venture Future Generali to non-banking financial company Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, it said in a statement on Friday.

** EU competition regulators have cleared the acquisition of Dutch petroleum products and biodiesel storage firm Vesta Terminal BV by Chinese oil major Sinopec and Swiss-based energy trading house Mercuria Energy Group.

** Veolia Environnement has agreed to sell its Moroccan water, wastewater and electricity services operated by concession companies Redal and Amendis to investment fund Actis in a deal worth around 370 million euros ($484 million).

** Advanced Computer Software Group Plc said it bought accounting and back office software provider Computer Software Holdings for 110 million pounds ($166 million) in a deal that would add to earnings immediately.

** Fubon Financial's banking unit in China will buy an 18 percent stake in Guilin Bank, Fubon's president told Reuters on Friday.

** Scandinavian airline SAS is in intensive talks about the sale of its Norwegian unit Wideroe, its chief executive said.

** Italy's state controlled oil company Eni is not considering any plan to spin off its oil services unit Saipem , Eni's chairman said.

** Owners of around 11 percent of the voting rights in Swedish metals powders firm Hoganas rejected on Friday a 320 crowns per share in cash buyout offer for the world's biggest producer of iron and metals powders.

** International Airlines Group said it was considering its options over its proposed takeover of Vueling after the Spanish budget airline recommended shareholders reject IAG's offer.

** Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada's largest oil producer, said on Thursday it may sell part of its massive British Columbia shale-gas holdings or find a partner to develop the property.

** Smithfield Foods Inc said on Friday its board would review a letter from shareholder Continental Grain Co that it received on Thursday. On Thursday, Continental Grain said it urged Smithfield's board to consider splitting the leading U.S. hog producer into three units and initiating a regular cash dividend.

** Austria's Raiffeissen Zentralbank (RZB) could buy leasing business assets from partly nationalized Volksbanken AG as its contribution to Volksbanken's bailout, it said on Friday.

** Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd will not invest in Sharp Corp by a March 26 deadline after the two firms failed to revise an earlier agreement, although the Taiwanese company has not ruled out an investment altogether, a newspaper said.