July 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Glencore Xstrata Plc is looking to sell its Dakota Growers Pasta Co business as it continues to divest assets acquired from its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra last year, according to three sources with knowledge of the process.

** Chinese plans to buy America's Smithfield Foods - the world's biggest pork producer - will face intense scrutiny on Wednesday when U.S. senators question Smithfield's chief executive about food safety and foreign ownership. The proposed $4.7 billion purchase by Shuanghui International would be the largest acquisition ever of a U.S. company by a Chinese concern.

** EU antitrust regulators will approve a $4 billion bid by Baxter International Inc for Sweden's Gambro AB after the U.S. company offered to sell a unit which makes up a fifth of its turnover, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** A sale of Dutch meat producer Vion's ingredients division is gathering pace, attracting a long line up of potential buyers starved of M&A activity so far this year, banking sources said on Wednesday.

Vion is looking to cut debt from a deal which could fetch between 1.4 billion euros and over 2 billion euros, bankers said.

** An Israeli court approved the sale of failed electric car venture Better Place's Israeli assets to a group led by solar energy entrepreneur Yosef Abramowitz for a fraction of the company's value of more than $2 billion.

Abramowitz, along with Israel's electric vehicle association will pay 18 million shekels ($4.9 million) for Better Place's Israeli assets.

** OfficeMax Inc shareholders voted to approve its merger with larger rival Office Depot Inc, removing a key hurdle to the deal that would combine the No. 2 and No. 3 U.S. office supply retailers.

Office Depot revealed plans to buy Naperville, Illinois-based OfficeMax in February in an all-stock deal worth $976 million.

** Generali, Italy's leading insurer, plans to buy the 7 percent of Generali Deutschland it does not already own, as part of a plan to take full control of its strategic assets and simplify the group.

** Animal health company Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc said it would sell its services business, including National Veterinary Services, Dechra Laboratory Services and Dechra Specialist Laboratories, to Patterson Companies Inc for 87.5 million pounds ($129.77 million) in cash.

** Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it plans to approve the trans-Tasman alliance between Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd and Air New Zealand Ltd for another three years with extra conditions, rather than the five unconditional years the pair had sought.

** China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will use proceeds from its potential IPO to fund acquisitions, media reported on Wednesday, as the firm looks to broaden its mobile services.

** Dutch bank and insurance group ING said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its investment management operations in South Korea to Australian financial services group Macquarie.

** French retailer Casino said it won the green light from French competition authorities for the purchase of the 50 percent of store chain Monoprix that it does not already own.

** Canadian wireless startup Mobilicity confirmed on Wednesday that it is in discussions with multiple parties for a potential sale. The struggling company, legally known as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, is in talks with Verizon Communications Inc, among others, a source told Reuters last month.

** Tribune Co will separate its publishing business from its more-profitable broadcast division, it said on Wednesday, following the path taken by Time Warner Inc and News Corp.

** Indonesia's Bakrie family, the major shareholder in Bumi Plc, is in talks to sell its stake in the coal mining group to its Chairman Samin Tan, Bumi Plc said on Wednesday.