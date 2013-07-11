July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** German bathroom fixtures maker Grohe AG has attracted bidding interest from several rivals, which have been asked to submit tentative offers by the end of next week, three people familiar with the process told Reuters.

The potential sale to rivals, which could value Grohe at up to 4 billion euros ($5 billion), could become the largest European deal involving private equity investors this year.

** World No. 1 copper producer Codelco is mulling selling some nonessential assets to finance its investment plan after the Chilean government allocated the state-owned miner less money than it wanted, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

Codelco intends to spend about $27 billion to boost annual output from roughly 1.7 million tonnes to more than 2 million tonnes in coming years.

** A planned merger between soft drink makers Britvic Plc and A.G. Barr Plc collapsed on Thursday after Britvic rejected a fresh proposal from its smaller rival, which now said it was abandoning the deal.

The two together would have been worth about 1.9 billion pounds, based on current market values, compared with 1.3 billion when talks first emerged last year.

** Greece's fourth-largest lender Eurobank has submitted a bid to buy small lender Proton Bank, it said on Thursday, ahead of a July 15 deadline for the country's bank rescue fund to sell it. Proton has deposits of one billion euros and 1.3 billion euros ($1.70 billion) in assets.

** Carlyle Group LP is betting that industrial companies rather than buyout firms are more likely to meet its target price of up to $1.5 billion for the aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc, according to four people familiar with the matter.

** Chilean bottler Embotelladora Andina said on Thursday it aims to issue bonds in the United States to help fund its 1.218 billion reais, or $539 million, planned purchase of Brazilian Coca-Cola bottler Companhia de Bebidas Ipiranga.

** Denmark's Royal Unibrew said it was expanding into Finland by buying the country's second-biggest brewer Hartwall for $482 million, but its shares tumbled more than 6 percent as investors questioned the rationale for the deal and the price.

** ** Germany's Siemens AG has received tentative offers for the postal automation and baggage-handling division being sold in its effort to streamline operations and shed non-core assets, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

German private equity firm Triton and U.S. investment groups Gores and Platinum are among those that have handed in bids for the 300 million euro ($386 million) division by the July deadline, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

** Indonesian coal tycoon Samin Tan has agreed a $223 million deal to lift his stake in Bumi Plc to over 47 percent, buying out the Bakrie family in the first part of a deal aimed at ending the family's involvement in the troubled London-listed coal miner.

** U.S. senators sought answers from the head of Smithfield Foods on Wednesday about whether the proposed sale of the Virginia ham maker to China's largest pork producer could hurt U.S. food safety and raise prices for American consumers.

** Belgian retailer Delhaize will sell 25 stores in Montenegro to distributor Expo, the company said on Thursday.

Delhaize said the stores had revenues of about 50 million euros ($64.29 million) in 2012. The company gave no further financial details about the transaction.

** Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq's shareholders on Thursday voted in favour of selling its fish feed arm, EWOS, it said in a statement. The state-controlled company said on Monday it had received a rival indicative bid for the unit that is higher than the 6.2 billion-crown ($1.0 billion) bid from private equity firms Bain and Altor.

** Dutch dredging and maritime service provider Boskalis Westminster said on Thursday it has sold its 40 percent stake in Middle East maritime contractor Archirodon to its joint venture partner and another investor for $190 million.

** Japan Petroleum Exploration (Japex) agreed to buy a 30 percent stake in Kerapu block in offshore Indonesia from UAE-based Mubadala Petroleum, Japex said on Thursday.

** British gaming software company Playtech said on Thursday it had acquired online poker site PokerStrategy.com from etruvian Holdings Ltd for 38.3 million euros ($49.2 million).

** All unexercised rights in Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup's capital hike were sold on Thursday, representing about 11 percent of the company's capital post-increase.

According to Reuters data, 15 million option rights were sold at 0.02 euros each.

** French waste and water group Veolia said it was extending until the end of October talks to sell part of its stake in Transdev to state bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), already its partner in the venture.

Veolia said last October it was in talks to cede control of the venture to CDC, cutting its stake to 40 percent as it battles to reduce its debts.

** Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup said on Thursday it has sold 54.6 percent in internet company Dada to Orascom TMT Investments. RCS MediaGroup will have a "financial benefit" of 58 million euros ($75.64 million) from the sale, the publisher said.