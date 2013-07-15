July 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Loblaw Cos Ltd, Canada's largest food retailer, will buy Shoppers Drug Mart Corp, the country's biggest pharmacy chain, for C$12.4 billion ($11.9 billion) to bulk up against intensifying competition from U.S. retail giants as well as from consolidating local rivals.

** Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno said it signed a deal to acquire a portfolio of commercial properties from MRP Group LP for 23.155 billion pesos ($1.81 billion).

** AT&T Inc will buy Leap Wireless International Inc for $1.19 billion, paying almost double the current value of the prepaid mobile service provider as major U.S. carriers scramble to acquire valuable wireless spectrum.

** Germany's Deutsche Telekom is keeping its options open as to whether it floats or sells EE, its joint venture with French rival Orange, an executive said on Monday.

** General Electric Co is gearing up for a 3.5 billion pound ($5.3 billion) counter bid for British engineer Invensys that would trump last week's offer from France's Schneider Electric SA, a newspaper said on Sunday.

** Liechtenstein's VP Bank is buying Germany's HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt SA's private bank and the fund business related to it for an undisclosed price, a further sign of industry consolidation as banking secrecy comes under fire.

** MB Financial Inc said it would buy Taylor Capital Group Inc for about $680 million in a cash and stock deal that is expected to double the company's commercial banking market share in the Chicago area.

** Vienna Insurance Group has agreed to sell its majority holding in Bulgarian pension fund Doverie to Britain's United Capital PLC, it said.

** Italian phone company Telecom Italia could halt its plan to spin off its fixed-line network, a source familiar with the matter said, as a row over tariffs with the local regulator heats up.

** Czech coal miner New World Resources Plc is considering the closure of its Paskov hard coal mine after being unable to find a buyer as part of efforts to raise cash to compensate for record losses.

** British online dating company Cupid Plc said it sold its benaughty.com, flirt.com and other "casual" dating sites to Max Polyakov's Grendall Investment Ltd for 43.1 million pounds ($65.2 million).

** France breathed a sigh of relief at the weekend after Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd said it had received a binding offer for its French aluminum plant, in a deal that - if approved - would save more than 500 jobs.

** Oman's Renaissance Services SAOG has sold its oilfield maintenance services unit Topaz Oil and Gas, based in the United Arab Emirates, to Interserve Plc for $46 million, a bourse filing said on Sunday.

** JPMorgan Chase & Co is following a move by rival Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore sales of its metal warehouse business, the Financial Times said on Sunday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper said on its website on Sunday that both U.S. banks have in recent months informally started to seek potential buying interest for their warehouse units.

** French drugmaker Ipsen SA said it bought UK-based private life sciences company Syntaxin Ltd to strengthen its neurology research and development business.

Ipsen will initially pay 28 million euros ($37 million) for the company, followed by further payments of up to 130 million euros based on reaching development and commercial targets, it said.

** Nordics-focused private equity group Altor's Fund III said it had entered into an exclusive process to buy a majority stake in Rossignol Group, the world's second biggest ski equipment maker.

Rossignol had sales of close to 210 million euros ($274.12 million) last year and employs roughly 1,200 people with headquarters in Moirans, France, Altor said.

** Iron-ore trader Prosperity Minerals Holdings Ltd said it received an initial approach from its biggest shareholder, Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Ltd that could lead to an offer of no higher than 130 pence per share.

** Grupo Oi SA, the owner of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier, agreed to sell its underwater fiber optic cable units to a fund led by investment banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 1.75 billion reais ($772 million.)

** Abbott Inc said it would jump into the laser cataract surgery business by paying up to $400 million to acquire privately held OptiMedica Corp and its Catalys precision laser system.

** Arden Group Inc, which owns 16 upscale Gelson's Markets in Southern California, said it has hired advisers to explore and evaluate a possible sale or other strategic alternatives.