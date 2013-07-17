July 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Mexico restaurant operator Alsea has reached an agreement with Starbucks Corp to take full equity control of the world's biggest coffee chain's stores in Argentine and Chile, Alsea said.

** A consortium led by Paris-based AXA Private Equity has raised its bid for Elior SCA and is offering to buy a minority stake in the French caterer, French daily Les Echos said on Wednesday. "After a total freeze of the talks, the consortium agreed last weekend to raise its bid by 250 million euros, which would value the group at 3.7 billion euros ($4.9 billion)," the paper said, citing several sources close to the matter.

** Billionaire activist Carl Icahn renewed his call for Dell Inc stockholders to vote against a buyout offer from Michael Dell, amid reports that the company founder might not win enough support for his bid.

** Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's largest industrial conglomerate, is not interested in acquiring German bathroom fixtures maker Grohe AG, its chief executive said. Siam Cement and Grohe's Swiss peer, Geberit AG, were among interested suitors, three people familiar with the transaction told Reuters last week.

** Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to receive initial takeover bids as soon as this week after attracting interest from a few drugmakers, including Amgen Inc, according to several people familiar with the matter.

** Wireless service provider T-Mobile US Inc indicated on Tuesday that it would compete to lure customers away from rival Leap Wireless International Inc rather than make a bid for the company.

Several Wall Street analysts have speculated this week that T-Mobile or another company could also bid for Leap, after AT&T Inc on Friday bid $1.2 billion, or $15 per share, for it.

** US Airways Group and AMR Corp's American Airlines have offered concessions to European Union antitrust regulators to win approval for their planned $11 billion merger to create the world's largest airline.

** Japanese electronics company NEC Corp's talks with Lenovo Group Ltd over a mobile phone venture have stalled due to disagreements over majority ownership and patents, a source familiar with the matter said.

** U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Group LP has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian auto parts maker Agile Electric Works, which controls Igarashi Motors, for about $100 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc said it would sell a majority stake in its electronic trading software business, REDI, to a consortium of investors.

** Men's dress shoe company Allen Edmonds is exploring a sale of the company, according to two sources familiar with the matter. A deal could value the company at $150 million to $200 million, the sources said.