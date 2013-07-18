July 18 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Thursday:
** Private equity firms Bain Capital and Altor increased
their offer for fish farmer Cermaq's EWOS processing unit to 6.5
billion crowns ($1.08 billion) from 6.2 billion to clinch a deal
after a month of talks, Cermaq said.
** Indonesian coal miner Bumi Plc set in motion
the first part of a plan to separate from Indonesia's Bakrie
family, signing a $501 million agreement to sell a minority
stake in Jakarta-listed Bumi Resources to the Bakries.
** The Washington Post Co said it was buying Forney
Corp, a supplier of products and systems for power and
industrial boilers, from United Technologies Corp for an
undisclosed sum.
** Dell Inc postponed a shareholder vote on its
chief executive's $24.4 billion buyout offer to Wednesday after
failing to get enough support to seal the deal, despite winning
over several large investors at the eleventh hour.
** Obesity drugmaker Vivus Inc has delayed its
board election, which was scheduled for Thursday morning, as it
negotiates with shareholder First Manhattan Co, according to two
sources familiar with the situation.
** Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank said it has
reached an agreement to acquire a 70 percent stake in Kenya's
Fina Bank Limited for $100 million.
** Austria's Erste Group Bank AG said it made net
proceeds of about 632 million euros ($828 million) from a
capital increase this month, in which its foundation cut its
stake.
** British car dealer HR Owen Plc on Thursday
rejected a 32.5 million pound ($49.3 million) takeover bid from
Philippine investment group Berjaya Philippines Inc,
saying the offer undervalued the firm.
** Polish bank Pekao, controlled by Italian banking
group Unicredit, has sold its Ukrainian subsidiary PJSC
UniCredit Bank to Unicredit for $166 million, Pekao said late on
Wednesday.
** Johnson Controls Inc posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and said it
would sell part of its auto electronics business for about $700
million.
The sale of the HomeLink product line to Gentex Corp
is expected to close around the end of September.
Johnson Controls said it expects to announce the sale of the
rest of the electronics business before its next earnings
report.
** Private equity firm Bain Capital said it has agreed to
buy a majority stake in British government-owned Plasma
Resources UK for 230 million pounds ($348.98 million).
** Shareholders at scandal-hit Italian lender Monte dei
Paschi lifted ownership restrictions on Thursday in a
bid to lure new investors and pay back state aid, potentially
opening the way to a takeover of the world's oldest
bank.
** German beauty-to-books retailer Douglas said it had no
plans in place to sell any of its units, contrary to a report in
a German magazine.
** Italy plans to meet national and international investors
after the summer to detail the sale of selected state assets as
part of a strategy to cut its enormous debt, a top lawmaker told
reporters on Thursday.
** Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ), the Gulf Arab
state's second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday it had
completed the purchase of a 70.84 percent stake in Turkey's
Alternatifbank.
** Myanmar's government has signalled it could let foreign
banks buy stakes in local lenders as it worries that resistance
by domestic banks to joint ventures could hamper plans to
attract investment and rebuild the financial system.
** Top U.S. paint maker Sherwin Williams Co said on
Thursday Mexico's competition watchdog did not authorize its
$2.34 billion purchase of Mexican paint company Consorcio Comex.