July 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:

** Minority shareholders of China Resources Power Holdings Co Ltd rejected a plan to merge with sister company China Resources Gas Group Ltd, a decision widely expected by analysts who had questioned the need for a tie-up.

** Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis Infraestructuras SA said it would sell Belfast International airport and Stockholm's Skavsta airport to ADC & HAS Airports Worldwide in a deal worth 284 million euros ($373.2 million).

** Shares in Italian real estate group Risanamento SpA jumped in early trade after a media report said that Qatar's sovereign fund might offer to buy some of its assets.

** French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen is in preliminary talks to sell part of its financing arm to Banco Santander or merge it with the Spanish bank's assets, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** The board of Israel's Koor Industries Ltd has approved a change in the holding company's investment policy that will enable it to sell shares in Swiss bank Credit Suisse .

** KKR & Co LP has sealed its first deal in Indonesia, agreeing to buy a 9.5 percent stake in food company PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk, the two companies said in a joint statement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

** Taiwan is planning to allow Chinese firms to buy bigger stakes in local brokerages, a Taiwanese regulatory source said, the latest sign of warming trade ties across the Taiwan Strait.

** BBVA, Spain's second-biggest bank, has agreed to sell its Panama unit to Colombia's largest banking conglomerate, Grupo Aval, in a deal worth $646 million.

** Germany's bank bailout fund Soffin expects Berlin to sell its 17 percent stake in the country's second-biggest lender, Commerzbank, in the coming months, a German magazine reported on Saturday.

** At least four peers of Europe's biggest bathroom equipment maker Grohe submitted exploratory offers for the private-equity owned company by Friday's deadline, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Saturday.

** General Electric Co won U.S. antitrust approval for its $4.3 billion bid for Italian plane components maker Avio's aviation business, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.

** Real estate investment firm Starwood Capital Group LLC Chief Executive Barry Sternlicht has made an offer for luxury department store chain Saks Inc, the New York Post reported on Friday.

** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said it is willing to sell more shares in Manila Electric Co (Meralco) to the Metro Pacific Investments Corp. A unit of Metro Pacific last week bought an additional 10 million Meralco shares worth $62 million from San Miguel. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal)