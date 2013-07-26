July 26 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Vivendi agreed to sell most of its stake in
Activision Blizzard, the world's largest videogames
publisher, for $8.2 billion, paving the way for a broader split
of the French conglomerate's media and telecoms assets.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co said it was considering a
sale or a spin-off of its physical commodities business,
including its holdings of commodities assets and its physical
trading operations, as regulators increase scrutiny of Wall
Street's role in commodities.
** TPG Capital LP, Warburg Pincus LLC, Ares Management LLC
and Berkshire Partners LLC are competing for building products
maker CPG International Inc, whose sale could fetch as
much as $1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the
matter.
** Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co has agreed to
pay about $700 million to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life
Insurance Co, underscoring the rising appetite of Japanese
companies for deals in the rapidly expanding economies of
Southeast Asia.
** Portugal's second-largest listed bank, BES, is
analysing possible acquisition of Generali SpA's Swiss
private bank, BSI, which looks "potentially attractive", BES CEO
Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado said.
** Belgian weaving machine maker Picanol has
bought a 27.6 percent stake in Belgian chemicals group
Tessenderlo Chemie from French state-owned explosives
and propellants maker SNPE. Picanol said it agreed to pay 22
euros ($29.12) per share in cash, equivalent to 192 million
euros ($254.1 million), for the stake.
** China Fishery Group Ltd raised its stake in
Peruvian fish feed maker Copeinca to 74.3 percent from
65.3 percent after settling a dispute with a Peruvian investor
who had refused to sell, Copeinca said in a statement.
** Russian tycoon Alexander Nesis has sold his 5.1 percent
stake in potash producer Uralkali and plans to use the
proceeds to finance projects in railway transportation, the
company said.
** Turk Telekom has offered $530 million to buy a
53 percent stake in Turkish digital pay-TV operator Digiturk,
the head of the state agency that controls the television
company said late on Thursday.
** Republic Airways Holdings Inc said it has reached
a nonbinding deal to sell its Frontier unit. Indianapolis-based
Republic, which operates regional carriers Republic Airlines and
Chautauqua Airlines, has been looking to divest itself of
Frontier since late 2011.
** British aerospace and car parts maker GKN is
interested in buying a Spirit Aerosystems wing factory
in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the U.S. company has hired Morgan
Stanley to find a buyer, according to three people
familiar with the matter.
** French aerospace group Safran said that the
space activities of Italy's Fiat Avio would fit well with its
business but declined to say whether it had made an offer.
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is continuing
talks on selling its Steel Americas division to Brazil's
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional but meeting an initial
end-September deadline is becoming increasingly unlikely, two
sources familiar with the situation said.
** Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's Indonesian
subsidiary will offer a 5 percent stake to the public and is in
talks with three local smelters on copper concentrate supply
deals, company and government officials said.
** Private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group LLC has
tapped Goldman Sachs Group to find a buyer for packaging
company Tekni-Plex, in a deal that could fetch around
$800 million, two people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
** British publisher Pearson Plc has put its
Mergermarket news service on the block while insisting that it
intends to hang on to the Financial Times newspaper.
Pearson Chief Executive John Fallon said that Mergermarket,
which reports merger and acquisition news and has annual sales
of about 100 million pounds ($153 million), does not have a
place in a group that is increasingly focused on education,
digital services and emerging markets.
** France's defense minister said negotiations with India to
sell 126 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation
were proceeding well, but did not say when the deal would be
finalized.