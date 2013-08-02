Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Dell Inc and Chief Executive Michael Dell
clinched a new $25 billion deal on Friday, boosting the bid and
offering a special dividend in hopes of ending months of
wrangling with opponents of the founder's proposed buyout of the
world's No. 3 PC maker.
** India's Exide Industries Ltd is in separate
talks with Canada's Manulife Financial Corp and Samsung
Life Insurance Co Ltd to sell a 26 percent stake in
its life insurance unit, two sources with direct knowledge of
the matter said.
** Private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC is
exploring a sale of TNT Crane & Rigging Inc, one of the largest
U.S. crane service providers, in a deal that could fetch more
than $800 million, three people familiar with the matter said
this week.
** New Zealander Ross McEwan was confirmed as boss of Royal
Bank of Scotland on Friday, tasked with laying the
foundations for Britain to start selling its 81 percent stake in
the bank.
** The supervisory and management boards of Kabel
Deutschland have formally recommended a 7.7 billion
euro ($10.2 billion) bid from Vodafone Group Plc, they
said in a statement.
** Gavilon, which earlier this year sold its grain-trading
business, has retained Barclays to help it find a buyer
for its remaining energy business in a deal that could fetch
around $1 billion, according to two people familiar with the
matter.
** Vodafone Group Plc may be forced to sell its 4.4
percent stake in India's top telecom services provider Bharti
Airtel Ltd - worth about $1 billion - after rules
published on Friday outlawed crossholdings in rival telecom
companies.
** Rogers Communications, Canada's largest
wireless phone company, has crafted a plan to gain control of
two struggling rivals to impede any move by U.S. giant Verizon
Communications Inc into Canada, an industry source has
confirmed to Reuters.
** French cheesemaker Lactalis, which controls dairy group
Parmalat, on Friday denied media reports that it was
preparing to buy out the Italian firm. A report in Britain's
Daily Mail on Thursday suggested that Lactalis, owned by the
Bernier family, was bidding for minority shares to increase the
stake it holds in the group in a deal valued at more than 5
billion euros ($6.64 billion).
** China's Sinopec Corp and U.S.-listed Weatherford
International Ltd are in advanced talks about forming a
joint oilfield service company, as the world's top energy
consumer seeks overseas expertise to help unlock its vast shale
resources, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.
** Czech power utility CEZ said the European
Commission has cleared the sale of its Chvaletice coal-fuelled
power plant to privately held Litvinovska Uhelna.
** Britain's Lloyds Banking Group Plc is preparing
to exit the Australian market, seeking to sell a leasing unit
with a book value of $3.6 billion and a $625 million
institutional loan portfolio, three sources familiar with the
situation said.
** Minority shareholders in mining group Kazakhmys Plc
, the largest single investor in ENRC, voted in
favor of a $4.6 billion buyout of its troubled rival, paving the
way for the group's founders to take it private.
** German utility RWE will sell its 50 percent
stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Excelerate
Energy to the co-owner, George Kaiser, the company said on
Friday.
** Cox Communications Inc has held talks about
merging with cable provider and rival Charter Communications Inc
, Bloomberg cited two people with knowledge of the
matter as saying on Friday.
** Three minority shareholders of Fisher Communications Inc
said a $373 million takeover bid by Sinclair Broadcast
Group Inc undervalues the TV broadcaster and are
looking to activist investor Mario Gabelli to derail the offer.
** Terra Firma Capital Partners, the buyout group
run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is close to agreeing a deal to sell
its Northern Irish gas distribution company Phoenix Energy
Holdings Group to Hastings Funds Management, Bloomberg reported.
** British engineering company Smiths Group said it
had terminated discussions over a sale of its medical division
after it failed to agree terms with the bidder, which a source
previously named as U.S. healthcare group CareFusion.
** Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Enrico Cucchiani said on
Friday there could be a wave of recapitalisations and
consolidation in the European banking industry after an upcoming
asset-quality review and stress tests by European regulators.