Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said it
received some unsolicited bids from potential suitors, but none
of them have trumped a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile's
CFR Pharmaceuticals.
** Energy majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch
Shell are among the suitors advancing to the next round
of bidding for Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian and
Chinese oil and gas fields valued at about $1.2 billion, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported new
stakes in Suncor Energy Inc and Dish Network Corp
as the company run by Warren Buffett added billions of
dollars of stock investments.
** The Iowa insurance commissioner approved Athene Holding
Ltd's pending $1.55 billion purchase of British insurer Aviva
Plc's U.S. annuity business, the state said on Thursday.
** L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group,
has offered to acquire Chinese skincare company Magic Holdings
International for HK$6,538 million ($840 million).
** The middle-market arm of private equity firm Silver Lake
said on Thursday it will buy a majority stake in BlackLine
Systems, a fast-growing Los Angeles-based financial software
provider that boasts Boeing Co and AT&T Inc as
clients.
The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but a
person familiar with the matter said Silver Lake would pay more
than $200 million for the stake, without debt financing.
** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista is on the verge of losing a
third company in his tottering EBX energy, port and
raw-materials empire as bankers and potential investors
accelerate talks to sell control of his iron ore mining unit.
** Private equity firm Kelso & Co is in advanced talks to
sell Custom Building Products Inc to peer Quikrete Companies
Inc, in a deal that could value the company at between $700
million and $800 million, three people familiar with the matter
said this week.
** Shares of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc fell as much
as 10 percent on Thursday after a Bloomberg report that a widely
expected takeover of the company by Amgen Inc had been
held up by a dispute over access to Onyx's cancer drug data.
The two companies agreed to the deal price but were in
dispute over whether Onyx would provide Amgen with data from a
study of Onyx's blood-cancer drug Kyprolis, Bloomberg reported,
citing three sources.
** Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday
it acquired from Shell Pipeline Co LP a 150,000 barrel per day
(bpd) bi-directional crude oil pipeline running from the Genoa
Junction in the Houston area to Magellan's East Houston
terminal.
** A judge asked AMR Corp for guidance on whether
he should approve its plan to exit bankruptcy, in light of an
antitrust challenge to its planned merger with US Airways Group
Inc.
** Verizon Communications Inc has decided to put off
the acquisition of two small Canadian wireless companies until
after a government auction of wireless licenses in January, a
Canadian newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Air Berlin's will receive a
three-digit-million-euro-sum from the sale-and-leaseback
contract for 11 planes with China's Minsheng, a spokesman for
Air Berlin told Reuters.
** Chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc said it
would buy Volterra Semiconductor Corp for about $605
million to strengthen its business that makes low-energy chips.
** Sirius XM Radio Inc, the satellite radio
provider, on Thursday agreed to buy the vehicle services
business unit of Agero for $530 million in cash, as Sirius aims
to offer services to drivers beyond audio entertainment.
** Brazilian iron ore miner MMX Mineração SA has
put its Corumba mine up for sale along with other assets in
hopes of finding investors that will shore up its dwindling cash
position, a company executive said.
** A unit of Libya's sovereign wealth fund, which wants to
expand in Africa, is in talks to buy a 35-percent stake in
state-owned Tunisie Telecom from a conglomerate owned by Dubai's
ruler, three sources aware of the matter said.
** BT has agreed to make its new sports channels
available to customers of cable operator Virgin Media
in a three-year wholesale deal that will boost both groups in
the battle to provide entertainment in the home.
** The Dubai-based investment firm that bought English
soccer club Leeds United in December after lengthy negotiations
sold more than half of its 100 percent holding less than six
months later, financial statements show.
** Birch Hill Equity Partners Inc, a Canadian private equity
fund, has registered to lobby Ottawa over investment in wireless
carriers, lending credence to the idea it wants to buy two small
wireless firms and elbow aside a possible move into the Canadian
market by Verizon Communications Inc.
** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista agreed to cede control of
port operator LLX Logistica to U.S. investment group EIG Global
Energy Partners, one of the biggest steps in the breakup of his
once high-flying energy and mining empire Grupo EBX.
** Swiss vacuum technology company VAT Vacuum Valves AG has
been put up for sale in a deal that could fetch its family
owners as much as 400 million euros ($532 million).
** Seadrill, the world's biggest gas and oil rig
company by market capitalisation, is to sell part of its North
Atlantic Drilling subsidiary to take on a strategic
partner with expertise on Arctic operations.
** Taiwan's Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd,
which is in talks to acquire a stake in Fujian Haixia Bank on
the Chinese mainland, has grown less optimistic of a deal,
citing tougher financial terms.
** The Philippines is set to reject the lone bid it
received on Thursday for a contract to build a $1.4 billion
elevated railway extension project in the capital, the biggest
infrastructure project to be put on the auction block by the
Aquino government, a senior official said.
The Light Rail Manila Consortium, headed by Philippine
conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp, submitted
a bid that did not comply with the rules, said Jose Perpetuo
Lotilla, undersecretary at the transportation department.