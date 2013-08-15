Aug 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** South African drug maker Adcock Ingram said it received some unsolicited bids from potential suitors, but none of them have trumped a $1.3 billion takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals.

** Energy majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell are among the suitors advancing to the next round of bidding for Newfield Exploration Co's Malaysian and Chinese oil and gas fields valued at about $1.2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

** Berkshire Hathaway Inc reported new stakes in Suncor Energy Inc and Dish Network Corp as the company run by Warren Buffett added billions of dollars of stock investments.

** The Iowa insurance commissioner approved Athene Holding Ltd's pending $1.55 billion purchase of British insurer Aviva Plc's U.S. annuity business, the state said on Thursday.

** L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group, has offered to acquire Chinese skincare company Magic Holdings International for HK$6,538 million ($840 million).

** The middle-market arm of private equity firm Silver Lake said on Thursday it will buy a majority stake in BlackLine Systems, a fast-growing Los Angeles-based financial software provider that boasts Boeing Co and AT&T Inc as clients.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal, but a person familiar with the matter said Silver Lake would pay more than $200 million for the stake, without debt financing.

** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista is on the verge of losing a third company in his tottering EBX energy, port and raw-materials empire as bankers and potential investors accelerate talks to sell control of his iron ore mining unit.

** Private equity firm Kelso & Co is in advanced talks to sell Custom Building Products Inc to peer Quikrete Companies Inc, in a deal that could value the company at between $700 million and $800 million, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

** Shares of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc fell as much as 10 percent on Thursday after a Bloomberg report that a widely expected takeover of the company by Amgen Inc had been held up by a dispute over access to Onyx's cancer drug data.

The two companies agreed to the deal price but were in dispute over whether Onyx would provide Amgen with data from a study of Onyx's blood-cancer drug Kyprolis, Bloomberg reported, citing three sources.

** Magellan Midstream Partners LP said on Thursday it acquired from Shell Pipeline Co LP a 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) bi-directional crude oil pipeline running from the Genoa Junction in the Houston area to Magellan's East Houston terminal.

** A judge asked AMR Corp for guidance on whether he should approve its plan to exit bankruptcy, in light of an antitrust challenge to its planned merger with US Airways Group Inc.

** Verizon Communications Inc has decided to put off the acquisition of two small Canadian wireless companies until after a government auction of wireless licenses in January, a Canadian newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

** Air Berlin's will receive a three-digit-million-euro-sum from the sale-and-leaseback contract for 11 planes with China's Minsheng, a spokesman for Air Berlin told Reuters.

** Chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc said it would buy Volterra Semiconductor Corp for about $605 million to strengthen its business that makes low-energy chips.

** Sirius XM Radio Inc, the satellite radio provider, on Thursday agreed to buy the vehicle services business unit of Agero for $530 million in cash, as Sirius aims to offer services to drivers beyond audio entertainment.

** Brazilian iron ore miner MMX Mineração SA has put its Corumba mine up for sale along with other assets in hopes of finding investors that will shore up its dwindling cash position, a company executive said.

** A unit of Libya's sovereign wealth fund, which wants to expand in Africa, is in talks to buy a 35-percent stake in state-owned Tunisie Telecom from a conglomerate owned by Dubai's ruler, three sources aware of the matter said.

** BT has agreed to make its new sports channels available to customers of cable operator Virgin Media in a three-year wholesale deal that will boost both groups in the battle to provide entertainment in the home.

** The Dubai-based investment firm that bought English soccer club Leeds United in December after lengthy negotiations sold more than half of its 100 percent holding less than six months later, financial statements show.

** Birch Hill Equity Partners Inc, a Canadian private equity fund, has registered to lobby Ottawa over investment in wireless carriers, lending credence to the idea it wants to buy two small wireless firms and elbow aside a possible move into the Canadian market by Verizon Communications Inc.

** Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista agreed to cede control of port operator LLX Logistica to U.S. investment group EIG Global Energy Partners, one of the biggest steps in the breakup of his once high-flying energy and mining empire Grupo EBX.

** Swiss vacuum technology company VAT Vacuum Valves AG has been put up for sale in a deal that could fetch its family owners as much as 400 million euros ($532 million).

** Seadrill, the world's biggest gas and oil rig company by market capitalisation, is to sell part of its North Atlantic Drilling subsidiary to take on a strategic partner with expertise on Arctic operations.

** Taiwan's Hua Nan Financial Holdings Co Ltd, which is in talks to acquire a stake in Fujian Haixia Bank on the Chinese mainland, has grown less optimistic of a deal, citing tougher financial terms.

** The Philippines is set to reject the lone bid it received on Thursday for a contract to build a $1.4 billion elevated railway extension project in the capital, the biggest infrastructure project to be put on the auction block by the Aquino government, a senior official said.

The Light Rail Manila Consortium, headed by Philippine conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp, submitted a bid that did not comply with the rules, said Jose Perpetuo Lotilla, undersecretary at the transportation department.