Aug 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Finland's government is in talks with E.ON over a possible acquisition of the German company's 20 percent stake in gas company Gasum, a Finnish official said.

** Italian bank UBI said it had agreed to sell its Swiss unit Banque de Depots et de Gestion SA (BDG) to Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie SA as it strives to streamline its structure and dispose of non-strategic assets.

** Ares Management LLC and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan said on Monday they would buy building-products maker CPG International Inc, betting on a long-awaited recovery for an industry that has lagged the rebound in the broader U.S. housing market.

** Norway's Statoil sold stakes in North Sea oil fields to Austria's OMV on Monday, in a $2.65 billion deal giving the former cash to develop new projects and placing the latter on course to meet ambitious output targets.

** Turkish companies Sabanci Holding and Dogus Holding have expressed interest in buying a stake in Telekom Srbija, Serbian Trade and Telecommunications Minister Rasim Ljajic said in a statement on Monday.

** Brazil's LLX Logística SA said it was in advanced talks with state development lender BNDES and private-sector bank Banco Bradesco SA to refinance 863 million reais ($360 million) in short-term debt, a move that might be a key prerequisite of its proposed sale.

** Sweden's Atlas Copco is buying British vacuum pump specialist Edwards Group for up to $1.6 billion in cash as it tries to offset deteriorating profits from its mining engineering business, it said on Monday.

** Bahrain-based Investcorp said it agreed to sell a majority stake in British online payments services firm Skrill Group to private equity group CVC Capital Partners for 600 million euros ($800 million).

** Blackstone Group's real estate arm has offered to buy Hong Kong-listed construction firm Tysan Holdings Ltd for $322.6 million, according to a regulatory filing.

** British engineer Kentz Corp said on Monday it had rejected takeover approaches from larger London-listed rival Amec and German group M+W Group, saying both undervalued the company.

** Former Rosneft executive Eduard Khudainatov, who left the Russian oil major last month, has started his own business and agreed to buy two energy firms for $500 million, the Kommersant daily reported.

** Bahrain-based investment house Arcapita, which agreed on a restructuring plan earlier this year, said it had sold North American logistics firm 3PD Holding to XPO Logistics Inc for $365 million.

** The Warsaw bourse operator GPW agreed to buy 30 percent of start-up share trading exchange Aquis for 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) in its first step to expand outside central Europe, GPW's Chief Executive said.

** Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised $2.1 billion from the sale of stakes in several petrochemical and oil exploration projects, making progress in its effort to shed non-core assets and protect cash.

** Ethiopia signed an $800 million deal with China's ZTE on Sunday to expand mobile phone infrastructure and introduce a high-speed 4G broadband network in the capital Addis Ababa and a 3G service throughout the rest of the country.

** Japan's Mitsui & Co and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group have submitted preliminary bids for Quality Healthcare Medical Services, which is being sold by India's Fortis Healthcare and is valued at around $300 million, people familiar with the matter said.

** Austria has negotiated more time to sell off the main unit of nationalized bank Hypo Alpe Adria, which is the subject of an EU state-aid review, its finance minister said. Maria Fekter said the bank would now be allowed until mid-2015 to sell its southeastern Europe operations, an extension to the deadline of end-2013 the European Commission had originally wanted to impose for the winding down.

** EIG Global Energy Partners LLC is interested in buying more assets from troubled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, a person familiar with the U.S. investment company's plans said, days after it closed a $544 million deal that gives it control of a major new port.

** British banking group Lloyds is readying a sale of its German life insurance business, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as the British state-backed bank exits overseas markets to focus on lending at home.

** W&G Investments Plc , one of the three bidders vying for Royal Bank of Scotland's 315 branches, said the sale could be delayed beyond the two-year schedule.