Aug 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** New China Trust, which was leading a consortium of Chinese investors in a $4.8 billion bid for American International Group Inc's aircraft-leasing unit, pulled out of the deal in May, a person familiar with the situation said.

** Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is in exclusive talks to buy Blackstone Group's stake in the Broadgate office and retail complex in London for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.67 billion), Britain's Times newspaper said.

** IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has hired three banks to advise on the listing of Euronext, whose sale is crucial to its $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, three sources familiar with the situation said.

ABN Amro and existing advisers on the ICE/NYSE deal, Societe Generale and JP Morgan, will act as global coordinators on the flotation of the combined Paris, Lisbon, Brussels and Amsterdam exchanges, the sources said.

** Online retailers JustFab and ShoeDazzle are making a bigger-is-better play and merging in an effort to grow faster, the companies said Wednesday.

** Dubai-based Arabtec Holdings is considering a merger with the largest contractors in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to create a pan-Gulf construction firm, the firm's chief executive said.

** A unit of Saudi Arabia's No.2 mobile firm Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has signed a memorandum of understanding with four shareholders in Etihad Atheeb to buy a controlling interest in the loss-making fixed line operator.

** Croatia aims to sell up to a 49 percent stake in troubled national flag carrier Croatia Airlines and will test investor appetite with a preliminary tender by mid-October, the transport ministry said.

** An additional eight oil firms, including majors BP Plc and ConocoPhillips, are interested in the potential oil resources off Jan Mayen island in the Arctic, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said. The agency announced more buyers of seismic surveys for the island's offshore areas. The eight companies are: BP, ConocoPhillips, Statoil, DONG Energy, Eni, OMV, GDF Suez and BG Group.

** Israeli conglomerate IDB Development said it had agreed to sell a third of its insurance unit to Hong Kong's JT Capital Management for 1.472 billion shekels ($413 million) to meet a court deadline for settling its debts.

** British state-backed lender Lloyds Banking Group has sold German life insurer Heidelberger Leben to private equity group Cinven and Hannover Re for around 300 million euros ($403 million), raising hopes that the state-rescued bank is moving closer to restoring its dividend.

** Magazine publisher Conde Nast announced a major partnership with Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday in which the Internet retailer will handle print and digital subscriptions for glossy publications such as Vogue, Wired and Vanity Fair.

** South Africa's Sibanye Gold said on Wednesday it had acquired the West Rand operations of junior miner Gold One International for $140 million in new shares, a rare move in an industry in terminal decline.

** State-backed China Resources Enterprise Ltd said it had bid for Hong Kong's biggest supermarket chain, a move analysts said would help the beer-to-retail conglomerate expand market share through a quality brand.

** A private Chinese coal company said it plans to launch a $160 million offer for Inova Resources Ltd, offering a 29 percent premium for the Australian copper and gold miner controlled by Rio Tinto's Turquoise Hill Resources.

Shanxi Donghui Coal Coking & Chemicals Group said it had secured a 14.9 percent stake from Turquoise Hill, which has promised to sell all its shares once Shanxi's offer is accepted by shareholders representing 51 percent of the company.

** Austrian lighting firm Zumtobel has sold its magnetics ballasts plant in Australia as part of a strategic retrenchment, it said on Wednesday, giving no financial terms for the deal.

** Brazilian steelmaker Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA said on Wednesday it has no interest in taking control of mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA . The two firms share assets in mining and logistics..

** Chilean state oil company ENAP said on Tuesday it would sell its stakes in Ecuadorian and Peruvian gas station operations to Peruvian conglomerate Grupo Romero as it seeks to shore up its shaky finances.

Empresa Nacional del Petroleo is shedding its stakes, both around 49 percent, in Manu Peru and Primax Comercial del Ecuador to the Peruvian group that already controls both companies, for $312 million.

** Mexican telecoms group America Movil said it has put in place financing to buy the rest of Dutch group KPN even though its offer may be too late to influence the sale of KPN's German unit in October.