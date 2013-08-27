Aug 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** China's Ministry of Commerce approved the $3.8 billion
merger between Taiwanese chip designers Mediatek Inc
and MStar Semiconductor Inc with conditions on worries
about potential monopoly in the television chip market. The
Chinese regulator said the two companies cannot collaborate in
the liquid crystal display TV chip segment and MStar's
subsidiary that operates the LCD TV chip business would have to
remain an independent entity. Only the smartphone chip and other
business related to wireless communications will be merged into
Mediatek.
** BlackBerry Ltd is considering spinning
off its messaging service into a separate unit, the Wall Street
Journal said on Tuesday, quoting people familiar with the
matter. The subsidiary would be called BBM Inc, the newspaper
said.
** Generic drugmaker Akorn Inc will buy rival
Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc for $640 million to expand its
eye drug portfolio to oral liquids and ointments.
** Banking and finance company Valartis Group said
it was looking to sell or merge its Swiss private banking
business in coming months as it reported a fall in net profit to
almost zero in the first half of the year. Valartis, which had
client assets of 7.9 billion Swiss francs ($8.6 billion) at the
end of June, said its Swiss bank managed about a fifth of that
total, but accounted for almost a third of its general and
administrative costs.
** Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has agreed to
sell a A$371 million ($335.74 million) portfolio of loan assets
from its Australian unit BOS International Australia to Bain
Capital's Sankaty Advisors for an undisclosed price, a Sankaty
spokesman said.
** Shares of OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA
fell as the troubled oil producer abandoned the purchase of
several oil exploration licenses and a venture with Malaysia's
Petroliam Nasional Bhd appeared to be in serious trouble.
** Whiting Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday it is
buying nearly 40,000 acres of land in the Bakken shale formation
for $260 million.
** Japan's ANA Holdings Inc said it would buy a 49
percent stake in Myanmar carrier Asian Wings Airways for $25
million as part of a strategy to expand overseas by investing in
airline related businesses.
** British aircraft services company BBA Aviation
confirmed talks to merge with parts of Dubai Aerospace
Enterprise and said it had bought U.S. firm Maguire Aviation for
$69 million.
** Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, the biggest shareholder
in J.C. Penney Co Inc, said on Monday he had sold his
entire stake after his campaign to overhaul the retailer failed.
** Reliance Communications Ltd's talks with
potential partners for selling a stake in a unit that includes
its undersea cable assets are in progress, Chairman Anil Ambani
told shareholders.
** India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp aims to sell
at least a 25 percent stake in its $3.24 billion petrochemical
project in western Gujarat state and is looking at foreign
buyers, including Saudi Aramco, an official of the
Indian company said.
** Canadian miner Fission Uranium Corp said it would
consider making a hostile bid for Alpha Minerals Inc as
Alpha had not engaged in "meaningful discussions" on its C$171
million ($162 million) buyout offer made last week.
** Barnes & Noble Inc's retail group head Mitchell
Klipper sold about two-thirds of his shares in the beleaguered
retailer in the past few days, according to a filing with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Klipper, 55, who has been
the chief executive of Barnes & Noble's retail group since March
2010, sold about 400,996 shares at prices ranging from $13.99 to
$14.53 per share, raising more than $5.5 million, the filing
showed.
** Austrian bank BAWAG PSK said it would sell a
rump 1.3 percent stake in Hungary's MKB as it winds down its
exposure to central and eastern Europe to focus on core markets
further west.
** The chief executive of Banco Popolare said on
Tuesday the Italian bank had no interest in a possible tie-up,
denying a press report that the bank had had informal contacts
with domestic peer Banca Popolare di Milano about
possible consolidation in the sector.