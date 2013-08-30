Aug 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 8:00 p.m. GMT on Friday:
** Top investors in Vodafone Group are set to clash
over what the company should do with perhaps as much as $130
billion in proceeds from the sale of its stake in Verizon
Wireless, which is expected to be announced
imminently.
** America Movil threatened to abandon
its 7.2 billion euro ($9.5 billion) bid for Dutch
telecommunications group KPN after a company foundation
told the Mexican firm to make a better offer or it would veto
the bid.
** L'Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon
reiterated that the cosmetics group could sell its stake in
drugmaker Sanofi to fund acquisitions.
Agon also denied ever saying he wanted to buy Swiss group
Nestle's stake in L'Oreal.
** A number of private equity firms and at least one
investment management firm are expected to bid for Munder
Capital Management in a deal that could be valued up to $400
million, according to a number of sources familiar with the
deal.
** Chinese conglomerate Fosun International has
denied Italian press reports it was interested in buying into
Italian fashion house Versace, which is mulling the sale of a
stake to fund growth. In an unsourced report, Italian newspaper
Il Sole 24 Ore had said Versace was considering selling a
significant minority stake and that Shanghai-based Fosun was
interested.
** Romanian state-owned oil pipeline operator Conpet
wants to partner Russia's Gazprom to build
a pipeline from the Black Sea port of Constanta to the Pancevo
oil refinery in Serbia, its manager was quoted saying. The
refinery is operated by Serbian oil firm NIS, majority owned by
Gazprom's unit Gazprom Neft.
** ITC Nexus Holding Co, which sells products to measure
blood clotting in patients undergoing anticoagulation therapy,
said it acquired Accumetrics and its products used to assess
patient responses to clot-prevention therapies. ITC, which is
owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, did not
disclose terms of the deal.
** Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russia's top oil
producer Rosneft, has increased his stake in the
company to $65 million just a week after it was first disclosed
that he had bought stock.
** Radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc is set to
buy content producer Dial Global Inc for about $260
million in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
** Australia's Sundance Resources expects to bring
its $4.7 billion iron ore project in West Africa online by early
2018, despite the collapse of a takeover by China's Hanlong
Group in April that many expected to doom the
project.
** General Electric Co plans to spin off the U.S.
consumer lending operations of its finance arm GE Capital, as
the conglomerate moves to focus on its core industrial
operations, a person familiar with the matter
said.
** Apache Corp said it would sell a 33 percent stake
in its Egypt oil and gas business for $3.1 billion in cash to a
unit of China Petrochemical Corp, scaling back its operations in
the country amid the recent political unrest.
** A preliminary deal between Argentina's state-controlled
energy company YPF and privately held Bridas
International to jointly invest $1.5 billion to develop shale
resources has expired, YPF's chief executive said on
Thursday.
** Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's real
estate unit is set to take over Netherlands-based real estate
company Multi Corp following the completion of its
restructuring, Bloomberg reported, citing two sources familiar
with the matter.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn said he had raised his stake
in speech recognition software maker Nuance Communications Inc
to 16.9 percent and that he might discuss the
possibility of adding his nominees to the company's board. Icahn
had reported a stake of 16.03 percent earlier this
month.
** South African publishing firm Caxton said it
will sell its 15 percent stake in Pearson Southern Africa for
703.3 million rand ($68 million) to publisher Longman Group.