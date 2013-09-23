(Updates Yongye International, Nielsen Holdings ; Adds
Sept 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Italian core shareholders in Telecom Italia SpA
are in talks to sell their stakes to Spain's Telefonica SA
and are expected to finalise a deal by Tuesday morning,
a source close to the matter said.
** Struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd
signed a tentative deal to be acquired by a consortium
led by its biggest shareholder, setting a $4.7 billion floor in
the auction of the Canadian company that invented on-the-go
email.
** General Motors Co said it would buy back just
under half of its preferred shares held by the United Auto
Workers healthcare trust for about $3.2 billion, essentially
cutting company costs by financing the deal with lower-cost
debt. The company would raise funds with a debt offering to
finance the purchase of 120 million of the Series A preferred
stock from the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust at $27 per
share.
** Russia's government ruled out a state purchase of tycoon
Suleiman Kerimov's stake in potash producer Uralkaliy OAO
, but left open the door to a trade sale to resolve a
row with Belarus over the collapse of a sales cartel.
** US Airways Group Inc and American Airlines said
they had extended their merger agreement as they fight a U.S.
government lawsuit seeking to block the combination, which would
form the world's largest airline.
** Private equity firms Thoma Bravo, Blackstone Group
in partnership with Advent International and Corsair in
partnership with Flexpoint Ford LLC have submitted bids for
Munder Capital Management in a deal that could be
valued at up to $400 million, a number of sources told Reuters
this week.
** Mexico's Femsa, a retailer and bottler of Coca-Cola Co
beverages, said it will buy 80 percent of fast-food chain
Dona Tota, marking its first venture into the restaurant
business.
** China-based crop nutrient maker Yongye International Inc
said it has agreed to be taken private by top
shareholder Full Alliance International Ltd and its affiliates,
valuing the company at about $340 million. The $6.69 per share
offer represents an 11.9 percent premium to the Friday close of
$5.98 on the Nasdaq.
** Chile's CorpGroup, owner of bank CorpBanca, said
that it would sell its insurance units to local company
Inversiones La Construccion for around $165 million. Chilean
billionaire Alvaro Saieh owns both CorpGroup and SMU, which is
strapped for cash after an accounting error led it to breach
debt covenants.
** Private equity firm TA Associates is considering selling
its minority stake in First Eagle Investment Management, the
manager of the First Eagle Mutual Funds, according to three
sources familiar with the situation.
** Poland will not sell any of its stake in KGHM,
Europe's No. 2 copper producer, and will retain a controlling
share in oil refiner Grupa Lotos SA because they are
strategic assets, Deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski said.
Markets had expected that the Polish government, under pressure
to plug a large gap in this year's budget, would sell stakes in
both Lotos and KGHM, among the most valuable stocks in its
portfolio.
** Austrian insurer Uniqa launched a share sale
that aims to raise around 750 million euros ($1 billion) and
boost its free float to as much as 36.7 percent. Uniqa set a
price range of 7.50 to 8.50 euros per share for the offering,
which combines a rights issue to existing shareholders, a public
offering and a private placement to institutional investors.
** Swiss luxury goods group Richemont has hired
investment bank Nomura to advise on a possible sale of
luxury leather goods brand Lancel, according to a Bloomberg
report and French press. The sale could raise about 500 million
euros ($675.5 million), according to the reports, citing unnamed
sources.
** Australian toll road operator RiverCity Motorway Ltd,
expected to sell for more than A$600 million ($563.22 million),
attracted final bids from a group that includes Dutch pension
fund manager APG and Australia's Macquarie Group, and
separately, the global asset management division of Swiss bank
UBS AG, people familiar with the process said.
** A1, an investment unit of Alfa Group, has acquired a 24.4
percent stake in Regal Petroleum, a company which
produces gas and gas condensate in Ukraine, A1's president said.
A1 President Mikhail Khabarov declined to disclose the financial
details of the deal, but said Regal Petroleum's revenues stood
at 25.3 million pounds ($40.5 million) in 2012.
** South Korean steel maker Posco said it has
agreed to set up a steel plant jointly with China's Chongqing
Iron & Steel Co, hoping strong demand from the
world's biggest steel consumer will offset weak sales at home.
The 50:50 venture, to be built in Chongqing in western China,
will have annual production capacity of 3 million tons. The two
firms also agreed to consider setting up a joint venture
producing auto steel sheets, POSCO said.
** Czech coal mining group New World Resources
will close a deal to sell its OKK coking plant by the
end of the year, a company official said on Sunday. The company
has been in talks with undisclosed parties to sell the unit as
part of its drive to raise money as it bleeds cash due to low
coal prices in the global market.
** Private equity firm JC Flowers has approached Britain's
Lloyds Banking Group about a bid for the TSB business
that was split from the part state-owned bank earlier this
month, the Sunday Telegraph said without citing sources. Lloyds,
which is now 32.7 percent-owned by the taxpayer after the
government sold a 6 percent stake last week, has been working on
a stock market listing for TSB next year.
** German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has denied a
magazine report that it is preparing to sell its automotive
division. Weekly magazine Focus said that ThyssenKrupp,
struggling with billions of euros of debt and a loss-making
Steel Americas business, had asked potential investors for
indicative offers for its automotive operations.
** Dubai-based oil services firm NPS Energy has put itself
back up for sale, hoping to fetch up to $700 million after a
deal to be bought by Norway's Aker Solutions fell
apart last year, sources familiar with the matter said. Oil
services company Aker agreed to buy NPS Energy for about $460
million in May 2012, including $110 million in debt, but the
deal collapsed in November after the two parties failed to reach
a final agreement.
** Israeli translation software provider Babylon
has opted out of a public offering in the United States, saying
it is instead focusing efforts on a potential merger with
software distribution firm ironSource. Babylon said on Sunday
that it told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it was
withdrawing a draft prospectus submitted in November 2012.
Babylon had filed for an initial public offering for up to $115
million.
** Italian carmaker Fiat said on Saturday that is
planning to take full control of the diesel engine manufacturer
VM Motori by buying out the half of the company owned by joint
venture partner General Motors. VM Motori, based in the
northern Italian city of Cento, is currently a 50:50 JV between
Fiat and GM.
** Italy's Finmeccanica has asked state-owned
holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to make an offer to buy the
defense group's energy unit, the Il Secolo XIX newspaper said on
Saturday, citing sources close to the matter. More than one year
ago, Finmeccanica, Italy's second largest employer, singled out
Ansaldo Energia among the assets it wanted to sell to cut its
debt pile.
** Television ratings giant Nielsen Holdings NV won
U.S. antitrust approval on Friday for a $1.3 billion deal to buy
Arbitron Inc, a company that dominates radio ratings
measurement. The Federal Trade Commission said in a statement
that Nielsen had agreed to sell and license some assets related
to Arbitron's cross-platform as a condition of approval.
** AT&T Inc said on Friday that it is exploring
options such as a sale of its wireless broadcast towers but
noted that its ability to reach a deal would depend on the terms
it is able to reach with the buyer for its ongoing use of the
towers.
($1 = 3.13 Polish zlotys)
($1 = 0.74 euros)
($1 = 1.06 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.63 British pounds)
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal in Bangalore)